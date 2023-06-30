Cavaliers still hoping to acquire Max Strus after LeVert, Niang moves

Jake Fischer: Cleveland still hopes to work a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Max Strus to the Cavaliers, sources said, in addition to bringing back Caris LeVert and adding Georges Niang.
Josh Richardson has shot 36% from 3 since leaving the Heat. He will be 30 when the season starts. Getting him at the minimum is a steal and is insurance for Strus leaving. – 8:21 PM
Being told San Antonio is a team to monitor in the developing three-team sign-and-trade talks that could bring Max Strus to Cleveland. The Cavaliers have been trying to find a trade for Cedi Osman this week, sources said. – 8:10 PM
NEW: Gabe Vincent leaving Heat in free agency to join Lakers. Will Max Strus be next?
NEW: Gabe Vincent leaving Heat in free agency to join Lakers. Will Max Strus be next?
New: The Heat lost Gave Vincent to the Lakers in free agency. What it means for Strus, Lowry, and Miami’s point guard position moving forward. allucanheat.com/2023/06/30/mia… – 7:53 PM
Gabe Vincent leaves Heat for three-year, $33 million deal with Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/gab… Still waiting on status of Max Strus in NBA free agency. – 7:34 PM
The Cavaliers are $14.4M below the luxury tax with Caris LeVert’s extension and Georges Niang’s deal.
They’re now hard capped. $21.5M in space below the first apron with 12 players.
They could still potentially fit Max Strus through a sign-and-trade.
Nice heist for Cleveland given the $ they had to work with. Curious how they’ll pull off Strus. – 7:00 PM
So Pistons (linked by many to Strus) trade for Joe Harris; Pacers (linked by many to Strus) use cap space on Bruce Brown; and Cavs (who have talked to Heat about Strus sign and trade) use part of midlevel on Niang. Hmmm. – 6:54 PM
Cleveland still hopes to work a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Max Strus to the Cavaliers, sources said, in addition to bringing back Caris LeVert and adding Georges Niang. – 6:54 PM
Niang’s 3 yr 26 M deal with Cavs comes out of nontaxpayer midlevel with Cleveland (per ESPN), leaving some mystery with Strus, who was set to get that midlevel according to one report in past few minutes – 6:49 PM
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
There have been no sign and trade scenarios discussed with Vincent (though that could always change). Cleveland wanted Heat to take back a player it didn’t want in a Strus sign and trade and initially balked at Heat request for 2nd rounder; those conversations have been ongoing. – 5:21 PM
Where things stand, 45 minutes from free agency, with Strus (likely gone) and Vincent (who isn’t inclined to take Heat offer starting at between 7-8 M). Miami has a little while to raise offer if it changes mind; no indication if they will or lose Gabe: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:14 PM
From earlier — NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 5:11 PM
Strus a decent player, but we may be falling prey to the different is better pitfall – 3:49 PM
(Updated to address one of the latest rumors) NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 3:34 PM
The floor for Max Strus, as you might have guessed, is very clearly the full mid-level — $12.4M next season. It will be a shock if the team that lands him pays less than that, given some of the numbers being thrown around today. – 2:36 PM
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
The latest from our continuously-updated Heat free agency blog, including latest on Vincent, Strus, Harden, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:20 PM
NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 1:06 PM
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
In the circumstance that Vincent and Strus walk, they have to lean on some minimum veterans to replace most likely
The undrafted developments are great, but they always take a bit to flourish
Just like Gabe and Max did
So will be interesting how they pivot – 12:02 PM
Over the last two years Max Strus has shot 37.6% on 6.5 3-point attempts per game for the Miami Heat.
He shot 31.9% from 3-point range in this past playoffs for Miami on just under six attempts per game. – 11:40 AM
Over the last two years Max Strus has shot 37.6% on 6.5 3-point attempts per game for the Miami Heat.
Sign-and-trade transactions for Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent could be useful for Miami to fill out roster if a significant move is then made, say for a Damian Lillard. Such sign-and-trade exemptions could then take place of the mid-level exceptions Heat no longer qualify for. – 11:27 AM
NEW: Pat Riley meets with Gabe Vincent in Southern California and encourages him to re-sign, but Heat offer clearly less than what Vincent would like, putting his return very much in doubt. And Strus likely gone; Heat holding sign and trade talks on him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). – 10:52 AM
Everyone should thank Max Strus for his 31 points that kept the Heat from being eliminated by Chicago in play in round and wish him well when a Central Division or AFC North team or whoever pays him a ton of money in next couple days. Nice man & earned everything he got. – 9:35 AM
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Here’s a Heat-centric guide to free agency: Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:19 AM
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:00 AM
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of those first calls. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus — who is expected to have a long line of suitors after a career year for the Eastern Conference champion Heat — is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. At least, among players that decision-makers consider to be realistically attainable. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2023
