Celtics, Bucks, Mavericks, Raptors interested in Terence Davis

Michael Scotto: Terence Davis has received interest from the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors, league sources told @hoopshype. Davis has averaged 8.6 points over the last three seasons with the Sacramento Kings.
Terence Davis has received interest from the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, and Toronto Raptors, league sources told @hoopshype. Davis has averaged 8.6 points over the last three seasons with the Sacramento Kings. – 9:06 PM
