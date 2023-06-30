Celtics eyeing Patrick Beverley?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Patrick Beverley says NBA players have told him this about Chet Holmgren:
“He gonna be nice… He don’t duck sh*t. He ain’t scared of sh*t.”
(@PatBevPod)
pic.twitter.com/NoaLxqHCMq – 2:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pat Bev has high praise for Chet Holmgren from players he has talked to around the league: pic.twitter.com/LIOhNEVfCG – 1:48 PM
Patrick Beverley: When I first got into the NBA, like I’m coming from Europe, so all my appeal, my taste is all European to start. I’m just broke as hell, I ain’t got a lot of money, so I can’t really afford it, you feel me? So like once I started making some money, my appeal from Europe starts, you know what I’m saying? Like when I was in Europe 15 years ago, people were smoking hookah. Nobody would smoke a hookah in the States. I come to the States, everyone’s smoking hookah now, you know what I’m saying? But like once you get money, your lifestyle changes. Like you might have little habits still, but you won’t notice someone’s little habit, you feel me? -via YouTube / June 30, 2023
BullsKickAss: Can you please re-sign next @patbev21? Patrick Beverley: 🕰️ -via Twitter @patbev21 / June 29, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Chicago Bulls are roughly $26M below the tax with 10 players. They’ll be able to fit some, but not all, of re-signing Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Patrick Beverley, and utilizing the $12.4M MLE within the tax. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 29, 2023