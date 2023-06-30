Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis expected to agree on $60 million extension

Chris Haynes: Boston Celtics and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to finalize a two-year, approximately $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to finalize a two-year, approximately $60 million extension, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics Expectations For Kristaps Porzingis & NBA Free Agency | A List Podcast w/ @ASherrodblakely, @GwashburnGlobe & @KwaniALunis – Presented by @FDSportsbook | @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:45 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
League sources think @Celtics and Jaylen Brown could BOTH benefit by getting a bit creative with his contract extension.
Also, execs weigh in on the Grant Williams situation and the Porzingis/Marcus Smart bottom line.
More from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 12:06 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kristaps Porzingis: “(New York) prepared me for anything almost in the league and now getting traded to Boston, it kind of made me realize how much I missed being on a big stage.” pic.twitter.com/Q5LEDc4Wx2 – 9:06 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Kristaps Porzingis was originally leaning towards wearing jersey No. 4. But @CelticsGRD might have swung him to No. 8.
More with Porzingis: bit.ly/CelticsTalk pic.twitter.com/8AArqeknJ3 – 8:12 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
New Celtic Kristaps Porzingis switches to jersey #8
“There were only a couple of single-digit numbers available”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… pic.twitter.com/Uzp4ba0qUw – 7:34 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Special reunion Winning Plays pod!
@MichaelVPina, @rich_levine and I discuss the Porzingis/Smart trade, Celtics free agency and much more
YouTube: tinyurl.com/fwbj8srw
ITunes: tinyurl.com/2p9ant9u
Spotify: tinyurl.com/4c2ax2y4
Sponsored by @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/kztxfeKk4Z – 8:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I missed being on a big stage.”
As Marcus Smart was making one last return to Boston before moving on to his next chapter, a new one began.
Kristaps Porziņģis was introduced as a Celtic just after Smart’s camp wrapped up, one era ushering in another.
theathletic.com/4654134/2023/0… – 8:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis independently stressing at their introductory press conferences how they are excited to play meaningful games again stung, but tis the truth.
Been over 6 years for the Wizards 🥴 – 7:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
☘️🎙 NEW CELTICS TALK POD
Kristaps Porzingis on his sweet dreams of a Boston trade, his thoughts on a summer extension, and a photoshop that drove him to wear No. 8.
🎧 bit.ly/CelticsTalk
📺 youtu.be/p2z2wJ_zqzk
pic.twitter.com/ctzlnq71V0 – 6:52 PM
Tim Bontemps: Kristaps Porzingis says he believes he’s entering his prime. “Physically you’re there, and mentally you’re getting to a different level.” He said he sought out ways to be more efficient and healthier and saw both of those things play out last year and believes that can continue. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 29, 2023
John Karalis: Kristaps Porzingis calls coming to Boston “my completely favorite option” this summer -via Twitter @John_Karalis / June 29, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Kristaps Porzingis said that he eventually had to go to sleep last week around 4am in Latvia not knowing if a trade to Boston would ultimately get done, but was thrilled when he woke up and found out that it had, in fact, gone through. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 29, 2023