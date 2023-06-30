Celtics, Timberwolves also had interest in Josh Richardson

Michael Scotto: Josh Richardson also drew interest from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, league sources told @hoopshype . The Miami Heat’s Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra called to recruit Richardson to Miami.
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: More on Heat agreeing to terms with Love and Josh Richardson, as Miami fills roster spots while waiting patiently on Lillard clarity: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Josh Richardson
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Victor Oladipo
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson
Plus 3 minimums
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat agrees to deals to bring back Josh Richardson, Kevin Love on opening day of free agency miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Josh Richardson shot 37% on spot-ups and 46% on middy pull-ups this past season
Now he’s back in Spo’s system
On a minimum deal
Should be real interesting…I like it – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Josh Richardson returns to Heat in NBA free agency. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/jos… Deal is for two seasons at NBA minimum, with second a player option. – 8:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After losing Gabe Vincent in free agency, the Heat have signed Josh Richardson and re-signed Kevin Love, sources said.
Richardson gives Miami much-needed depth after losing Vincent and likely Max Strus, while Love settled in nicely with the Heat after his buyout from Cleveland. – 8:29 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I am totally making this part up but I am exclusively reporting that Josh Richardson is only back in Miami because Lionel Messi plays here now. – 8:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Josh Richardson’s Heat contract is two years at the veteran minimum, with the second year a player option. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Josh Richardson back with the Heat on a two-year deal at the minimum, a source says. Player option in the second year. – 8:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat, source tells AP.
Josh Richardson is also a Heater again, source tells AP. – 8:22 PM
Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat, source tells AP.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Josh Richardson has shot 36% from 3 since leaving the Heat. He will be 30 when the season starts. Getting him at the minimum is a steal and is insurance for Strus leaving. – 8:21 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Josh Richardson returning to Miami sportando.basketball/en/337342/ – 8:20 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Josh Richardson’s 2 year deal with Heat has a player option at minimum, per source. Spo called him tonight with a pitch, according to a team source. – 8:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Josh Richardson has agreed on a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Richardson returns to the franchise that drafted him in 2015. – 8:15 PM
Barry Jackson: Per Heat source, Richardson had a larger offer with another team but opted for Heat reunion after talking with Spo tonight. The swingman averaged 10.1 points and shot 36.5 percent in 65 games, including 10 starts, for New Orleans and San Antonio last season. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2023
