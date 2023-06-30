Chris Duarte traded to Sacramento

Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are nearing a trade sending guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Indiana explored trade scenarios for OG Anunoby and the concept of sending Chris Duarte plus draft capital to Atlanta for De’Andre Hunter during February’s trade deadline, sources told Yahoo Sports. The Pacers are expected to be one team in the mix for restricted free agent Grant Williams as well. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 15, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Smith and Kendall Brown are three players I’ve seen at the majority of the workouts. (Smith is sporting a new haircut, by the way.) And Happy Walters, who went from agent to team consultant in 2022, attended Monday’s workout. Many more players returned to town as the Pacers start the second phase of optional offseason workouts — guys like Andrew Nembhard, Chris Duarte and Daniel Theis. -via Fieldhouse Files / June 12, 2023