Clippers still interested in Malcolm Brogdon?

Los Angeles even re-engaged Boston about acquiring Brogdon in recent days, sources said. The Clippers were also prepared to offer Powell in a package for Chris Paul, league sources told Yahoo Sports, before Golden State ultimately acquired the veteran floor general in exchange for Jordan Poole.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Amid reports of the Clippers re-engaging on a Malcolm Brogdon trade, it’s time to take a closer look at the guard’s future with the Celtics heading into free agency and how the James Harden situation could impact it masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Windhorst suggests the Clippers knew James Harden was angling to get out of Philadelphia.
Makes me wonder if that’s really why they backed off trading for Malcolm Brogdon – 11:48 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The LA Clippers have had a month of guard-related machinations: failed Malcolm Brogdon trade, Chris Paul mini pursuit, Eric Gordon’s waiver, Russell Westbrook’s free agency.
We have landed on the James Harden opt in. The latest on that📥
theathletic.com/4655203/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Boston wants to go all in…
They can match Harden’s salary with Horford/Brogdon/Pritchard. They have tradable picks They still have Bird Rights on Grant Williams…
It would cost a bazillion tax dollars but Harden/White/Tatum/Brown/KP/Rob/Grant is technically possible. – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Brogdon struggled during the conference finals against the Heat with a right forearm strain, and he could still undergo surgery to repair the issue. But the Clippers, sources said, did not back out of the deal because of alarming news on this front. There just wasn’t enough time to complete Brogdon’s full physical exam. And with Porzingis’s midnight deadline to activate his $36 million player option looming, along with the fact that the deal would involve selections in Thursday’s draft, Los Angeles decided to pull back. -via Boston Globe / June 26, 2023
Adam Himmelsbach: Per sources, the Clippers’ reversal on Brogdon was centered on not having time to complete a physical exam. It’s still unclear whether Brogdon will need surgery on his forearm. But if he does, the belief is that he’d still be ready for the start of next season. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / June 22, 2023
NBA Central: “Brogdon has a health issue, a health issue that as I understand, is so significant, that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there’s probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term.” – Brian Windhorst (Via @GetUpESPN / h/t B/R) pic.twitter.com/z57QXV7lrD -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 22, 2023
