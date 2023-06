Clippers still interested in Malcolm Brogdon?

Brogdon struggled during the conference finals against the Heat with a right forearm strain, and he could still undergo surgery to repair the issue. But the Clippers, sources said, did not back out of the deal because of alarming news on this front. There just wasn’t enough time to complete Brogdon’s full physical exam. And with Porzingis’s midnight deadline to activate his $36 million player option looming, along with the fact that the deal would involve selections in Thursday’s draft, Los Angeles decided to pull back. -via Boston Globe / June 26, 2023