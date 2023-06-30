Coby White to re-sign with Bulls

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Coby White has agreed on a three-year, $40 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls and Coby White – no surprise – reunite for three years, and incentives that could make it reach $40 mill. – 6:16 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Under the new rules, three years and $40 million is basically an MLE. It’s fine for Coby White. – 6:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Can confirm that Coby White and the Bulls are in agreement on a 3-year deal worth potentially $40M. – 6:11 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Coby White has agreed on a three-year, $40 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oZoLtnwg8q6:09 PM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s my best guess at what restricted free agents like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Coby White, Cam Johnson, etc. will get in free agency:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/pr…10:24 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
According to Arturas Karnisovas, the Chicago Bulls plan to give both Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White qualifying offers. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/27/chi…6:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Some players who their teams tendered qualifying offers to make them restricted free agents:
Cameron Johnson
Coby White
Austin Reaves – 12:45 PM

