Damion Lee re-signing with Suns

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Damion Lee has agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Lee is a two-year deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 30, 2023
Damion Lee, I’m told, is considered one of the surest candidates to re-sign with Phoenix of the Suns’ numerous unrestricted free agents. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
“Obviously, if KD doesn’t get hurt in warmups, things may be different right now, we may still be playing,’’ reserve guard Damion Lee said Friday. “If we didn’t make the trade, things may be different. Who knows? We can’t live in the fantasy world.” -via The Athletic / May 14, 2023