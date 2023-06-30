Dario Saric to Warriors likely?

Monte Poole: Per multiple sources: UFA Dario Sarić to Warriors is high probability – ‘likely’ according to one source Why? 1) Stretch 4; 2) High hoops IQ w/sound all-around skills; 3) Age (29) fits team’s win-now approach that borders on desperation
Source: Twitter @MontePooleNBCS
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Dario Saric reportedly high on Golden State’s wish list #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:59 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: Outside of Draymond Green, Warriors interested in signing swingmen and front court players who shoot well at minimum deals, according to source. High on Warriors free agent wish list is big man Dario Saric, who averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Phoenix and OKC last season. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 30, 2023
Veteran forward Dario Saric has generated strong interest from the Golden State Warriors, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023
Croatian outlet Sportske’s Goran Cicin-Masansker notes that Johnson’s mother has Croatian roots that could have forged a path for the forward to representing the Balkan nation. The journalist also writes that Johnson’s former teammate at Phoenix Suns Dario Saric tried to persuade him during the season to choose Croatia as his international stop but the effort apparently hasn’t borne fruit. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023