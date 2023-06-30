Dario Saric to Warriors likely?

Monte Poole: Per multiple sources: UFA Dario Sarić to Warriors is high probability – ‘likely’ according to one source Why? 1) Stretch 4; 2) High hoops IQ w/sound all-around skills; 3) Age (29) fits team’s win-now approach that borders on desperation
Dario Saric reportedly high on Golden State's wish list
Croatian outlet Sportske’s Goran Cicin-Masansker notes that Johnson’s mother has Croatian roots that could have forged a path for the forward to representing the Balkan nation. The journalist also writes that Johnson’s former teammate at Phoenix Suns Dario Saric tried to persuade him during the season to choose Croatia as his international stop but the effort apparently hasn’t borne fruit. -via BasketNews / June 29, 2023

