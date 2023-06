DeAndre Jordan to return to Nuggets

Reggie Jackson could see the tears beginning to well up in Jeff Green’s eyes. DeAndre Jordan and Ish Smith went over to hug Green and stand by him. Smith began choking back tears. A few steps away, Jackson stood toward the end of the Nuggets bench, where he was crying too. With about a minute to go in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the Nuggets were nearing their first championship Monday night, the four veterans began to realize that the dream they had been chasing all their basketball lives would finally be realized. It is no coincidence that the first three Nuggets whom Jackson hugged as the confetti began to fall at Ball Arena were Green, Jordan and Smith. Jackson looked at Smith and said, “Man, we champs!” -via ESPN / June 15, 2023