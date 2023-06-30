DeAndre Jordan to return to Nuggets

Chris Haynes: Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has reached an agreement to return to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has reached an agreement to return to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:09 PM
Free agent center DeAndre Jordan has reached an agreement to return to the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:09 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
This time last year, Deandre Jordan had already signed. That’s how deep we got so early. The Clippers did their entire offseason in one day. – 6:05 PM
This time last year, Deandre Jordan had already signed. That’s how deep we got so early. The Clippers did their entire offseason in one day. – 6:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
DeAndre Jordan signing at the gun gonna feel a lot different this time around – 5:56 PM
DeAndre Jordan signing at the gun gonna feel a lot different this time around – 5:56 PM
More on this storyline
Reggie Jackson could see the tears beginning to well up in Jeff Green’s eyes. DeAndre Jordan and Ish Smith went over to hug Green and stand by him. Smith began choking back tears. A few steps away, Jackson stood toward the end of the Nuggets bench, where he was crying too. With about a minute to go in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the Nuggets were nearing their first championship Monday night, the four veterans began to realize that the dream they had been chasing all their basketball lives would finally be realized. It is no coincidence that the first three Nuggets whom Jackson hugged as the confetti began to fall at Ball Arena were Green, Jordan and Smith. Jackson looked at Smith and said, “Man, we champs!” -via ESPN / June 15, 2023
It doesn’t matter that Green was the only one of the four who played meaningful postseason minutes off the bench. All of them played a role in the locker room and on the sideline to help Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the Nuggets vanquish the Miami Heat and become world champions. -via ESPN / June 15, 2023
Green and Jordan are the first pair of teammates to each play 1,000-plus regular-season games and win their first titles together, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. “It’s everything,” Green said of what winning a title meant to him before the NBA Finals began. “This is what I play for. For me, I always play for team first, and the ultimate goal was to always win a championship. “With everything I’ve been through in my career, to win a championship is everything.” -via ESPN / June 15, 2023