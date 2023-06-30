Dillon Brooks to meet with Rockets, Bucks, Lakers and possibly 76ers

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Dillon Brooks has meetings set up with Houston, Milwaukee and Lakers (!). Philly a possibility. – 6:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We are live on @RocketsWatch to discuss free agency and trades as the news comes in. #Rockets fans are here as we find out if Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and/or Brook Lopez are heading to Clutch City. playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:31 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
With Kings, Pistons moves, Houston seems about the only place Dillon Brooks might get above MLE on a straight signing. – 3:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @JakeLFischer:
-Rockets backed off of pursuing Harden when Ime Udoka was hired and FVV became their top point guard target
-Udoka prefers adding defensive-minded veterans like Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez to Houston’s young core
-Houston in “driver’s seat” for… – 1:37 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Less than five hours left until free agency begins, meaning there is only a short amount of time left for Dillon Brooks to sign an extension. He is eligible for an extension up to a maximum of five years and $79,344,000, which is likely more than he could get on the open market. – 1:26 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets plan to meet with Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez in Los Angeles when free agency begins, per @KellyIko (theathletic.com/4653757/2023/0…).
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Sacramento chose Barnes and the Rockets are going VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, I’m sort of unsure about where Kyle Kuzma might end. Those were the two teams I had in mind. – 8:16 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This one kind of SHOCKED me! Dillon Brooks is favored to sign with the Rockets, but if not Houston, the Lakers and Heat have the next best odds at 10/1, according to @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/vzvu5pHSfe – 3:56 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Kings and Rockets are expected to show interest in Kyle Kuzma once free agency begins, per @ChrisBHaynes (bleacherreport.com/articles/10081…).
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
It would be a “league-wide surprise” if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t have verbal agreements in place with the Rockets by Friday, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/YjQVuT1l9s – 12:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just slogged though some CBA! BYC rule was rewritten but is still in there. Would limit a team like Memphis to an $11.4 million TPE (his previous salary) if they did a Dillon Brooks sign-and-trade with his next team and he gets more than a 20% raise on that, which he likely will. – 11:06 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Rockets are expected to sign Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks tomorrow, per @TheSteinLine (marcstein.substack.com/p/on-several-n…):
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
New from @TheSteinLine:
“It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Prediction before Friday:
Of the deals Houston signs this summer, Dillon Brooks will be the best dollar-for-dollar value and (perhaps) the longest.
Prediction before Friday:
Of the deals Houston signs this summer, Dillon Brooks will be the best dollar-for-dollar value and (perhaps) the longest.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @TheSteinLine this morning:
“The Rockets want to sign [Fred] VanVleet to a max two-year deal projected at $83.6 million…
More on this storyline
Ahead of the beginning of free agency, Houston’s brass traveled to Los Angeles to set up camp and prepare for a number of meetings that will take place over the next few days. At the outset, they will meet with with wing Dillon Brooks and center Brook Lopez, league sources say. They also hope to meet with Van Vleet and his representatives. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
It has reached the point when I speak to various teams that it would be a legitimate leaguewide surprise now if Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks don’t strike verbal agreements to join the Houston Rockets by Friday night. VanVleet, as covered in this cyberspace Wednesday, is expected to receive a two-year offer from Houston worth a projected maximum of $83.6 million. Brooks has been regarded for days as an even likelier free agent to join the Rockets — also on a two-year deal in the $14-to-$16 million range annually — with Houston clearly confident that new coach Ime Udoka and his no-nonsense approach can bring the best out of the bear-poking former Memphis Grizzlies swingman. VanVleet’s would-be job in Space City? Help the Rockets, first and foremost, start changing their culture as a leader and example-setter for a young team. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
While staying with the Raptors still sounds like it’s on the table for both parties, Houston is prepared to offer VanVleet a very competitive deal, while all those whispers about a James Harden return have noticeably decreased in recent weeks. The Rockets, sources said, are considering short-term, high-salary contracts in order to land top-target free agents with their $61 million in cap space. It would take a maximum contract to ultimately lure VanVleet from Toronto, sources said, which would top out at two-years, $80 million. Dillon Brooks continues to be mentioned by league personnel as the top wing on the Rockets’ radar, in addition to Brook Lopez ranking as Houston’s primary big man option. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023
