Draymond Green to re-sign with Warriors

Shams Charania: Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4.
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s new four-year deal in Golden State — what GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. said was their No. 1 priority this summer: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:04 PM
Draymond Green, future Hall of Famer, will be a Warrior forever. New 4-year/$100M deal for Dray, as expected. #DubNation #NBAFreeAgency
Draymond Green should just tell the Warriors he’s picking up that 4th year option now – 6:03 PM
Free agent forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on the first day of free agency, sources tell ESPN’s Andscape. Green, Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson stay together. pic.twitter.com/0wvfQOspV3 – 6:01 PM
Free agent Draymond Green and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul have agreed on a four-year, $100 million contract to return to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The $100M deal contains a player option in Year 4. – 6:01 PM
Draymond Green expected to sign a four-year, $100M new deal with Warriors sportando.basketball/en/draymond-gr… – 5:53 PM
Outside of Draymond Green, Warriors interested in signing swingmen and front court players who shoot well at minimum deals, according to source. High on Warriors free agent wish list is big man Dario Saric, who averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for Phoenix and OKC last season. – 4:16 PM
The Draymond Green-Warriors marriage is one that must continue nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 12:30 PM
Reporting on Draymond Green’s free agency, the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade, Jonathan Kuminga trade talks, the chances of a Klay Thompson extension, Donte DiVincenzo’s free agency, and more with @anthonyVslater on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/warriors… – 9:03 AM
Draymond hoping to get a new contract “in a couple days.” 💸👀
Draymond celebrating like the Warriors just won another championship after this Klay putt 🤣
Chuck: “Draymond talks a lot for a guy that ain’t got no job.” 🤣
Marc Spears: Free agent forward Draymond Green has agreed to a four-year, $100 million contract with a player option in the final season to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors on the first day of free agency, sources tell ESPN’s Andscape. Green, Stephen Curry & Klay Thompson stay together. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 30, 2023
Marc Stein: All signs have pointed to a new Draymond Green deal in Golden State since my enclosed story Monday and league sources now project Green to land a contract in the four-year, $100 million range from the Warriors once free agency commences. My Monday report: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-free-age… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 30, 2023
Clutch Points: “I think you’ll see something of a flood of top players in this free agent market returning to their teams very quickly… Draymond Green in Golden State, Jerami Grant in Portland.” @wojespn on what to expect when free agency opens up 🗣 pic.twitter.com/yUupoWLJCb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2023