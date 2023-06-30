Drew Eubanks to Suns

Shams Charania: Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote about Drew Eubanks in here for those curious (bit.ly/4376HUI), but he’s a 26-year-old stretch big who shot 38.9% from 3 last season and 64.1% overall. Averaged 1.3 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game – 6:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Drew Eubanks has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, his agent James Dunleavy of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. Player option too. – 6:05 PM
Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports. – 6:05 PM
But there’s another name that the Italian federation has been considering for some time now: the Portland Trail Blazers big man Drew Eubanks. According to BasketNews sources, Italy started to consider Eubanks’ case several months ago, and he remains an intriguing profile for the Azzurri. Italy doesn’t have many options in the frontcourt and has always been an undersized team, so adding a proven NBA big man would be an interesting opportunity for the Azzurri. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023
The Cavs will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid. But the cost could be prohibitive. Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023
The Cavaliers will look at veteran Mason Plumlee and 23-year-old Naz Reid. But the cost could be prohibitive. Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks, Bismack Biyombo are other possibilities. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 16, 2023