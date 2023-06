Drew Eubanks to Suns

But there’s another name that the Italian federation has been considering for some time now: the Portland Trail Blazers big man Drew Eubanks. According to BasketNews sources, Italy started to consider Eubanks’ case several months ago, and he remains an intriguing profile for the Azzurri. Italy doesn’t have many options in the frontcourt and has always been an undersized team, so adding a proven NBA big man would be an interesting opportunity for the Azzurri. -via BasketNews / June 10, 2023