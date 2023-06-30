ESPN parts ways with Jeff Van Gundy

ESPN has let go its top NBA game analyst Jeff Van Gundy, The Post has learned. Van Gundy, 61, has been with ESPN for 16 years, calling the Finals with play-by-player Mike Breen and co-game analyst, Mark Jackson. The Post reported Friday morning ESPN is letting go of around 20 on-air personalities in an effort to save tens of millions of dollars. Van Gundy’s exact salary is not known, but he was making millions.
Source: Andrew Marchand, Ryan Glasspiegel @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New IkoSystem podcast 🎙️: Jeff Van Gundy on Dame Lillard, James Harden + previewing free agency, Houston’s potential position of strength and the league-wide impact of the new CBA.
Spotify: sptfy.com/O87I
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 8:44 AM
More on this storyline
ESPN is expected to replace Van Gundy on its No. 1 team. Internally, JJ Redick, Doris Burke and Richard Jefferson are the most likely candidates. Doc Rivers could be an outside choice; especially if his salary demands are offset by what the Sixers still owe him after firing him as their coach. Rivers is very close with Breen. -via New York Post / June 30, 2023
One NBA GM who thinks Jackson deserves another chance suggested the NBA’s fourth-leading assists leader return to the league next season as an associate head coach, imploring either Memphis or New Orleans to make a pitch. The 58-year-old Jackson was regarded as one of the NBA’s most cerebral point guards and always found himself on the list of active players most likely to become the head coach. His critics say Jackson’s unwillingness to be anything less than a head coach hasn’t served the Queens native well. He needs to be open to be an associate head coach,’’ the GM said. “If he was on the bench in Memphis or New Orleans, he’d be perfect for Ja Morant or Zion Willliamson.’’ -via casino.org / June 13, 2023
“There’s so much more that goes into being a general manager than just making draft picks and signing free agents,” said Kerr, whom Myers tapped to replace Mark Jackson in 2014. “You’re literally managing everybody in the organization from day to day, and Bob’s the master. He has an incredible way of making people feel good about themselves and yet making people feel accountable at the same time, and making people want to do their best — not for him, but for the group and for yourself. “He’s constantly challenging all of us to be our best, but without sort of putting pressure on us, if that makes sense. He’s got an amazing way about him.” -via The Monterey County Herald / June 6, 2023