ESPN parts ways with Jeff Van Gundy

“There’s so much more that goes into being a general manager than just making draft picks and signing free agents,” said Kerr, whom Myers tapped to replace Mark Jackson in 2014. “You’re literally managing everybody in the organization from day to day, and Bob’s the master. He has an incredible way of making people feel good about themselves and yet making people feel accountable at the same time, and making people want to do their best — not for him, but for the group and for yourself. “He’s constantly challenging all of us to be our best, but without sort of putting pressure on us, if that makes sense. He’s got an amazing way about him.” -via The Monterey County Herald / June 6, 2023