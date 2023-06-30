Gabe Vincent to Lakers

Shams Charania: Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Pretty remarkable: Gabe Vincent came into the NBA on an Exhibit 10 contract from Sacramento in 2018, worth a maximum $50,000, and was cut a day later. Five years down the road, he signed a guaranteed deal worth 660x that initial deal. – 8:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gabe Vincent in three-plus seasons with the Heat: $3.5 million in career earnings.
Vincent’s new contract with the Lakers: $33 million fully guaranteed, per @JakeLFischer.
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OjlLg0JSu6 – 8:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gabe Vincent tweeted this in 2017.
Now, he’ll play with LeBron 🤝👑 pic.twitter.com/oYNtM3otqv – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers agree to terms on deals with Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince to kick off free agency.
Details of those deals and what it means for the Lakers:
ocregister.com/2023/06/30/lak… pic.twitter.com/OoxJH72j2h – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Gabe Vincent leaving Heat in free agency to join Lakers. Will Max Strus be next?
All the details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far in #NBAFreeAgency…
Most spectacular move: Jerami Grant 5-year/$160M to Blazers
Most value for money move: Kyle Kuzma 4-year/$102M to Wizards or Bruce Brown 2-year/$45M to Pacers.
Most underrated move: Gabe Vincent 3-year/$33M to Lakers. – 7:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers land Gabe Vincent on three-year, $33 million deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 7:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Gabe Vincent upped his regular season averages of 9.4 ppg/2.5 apg to 12.7 ppg/3.5 apg while shooting 37.8% from 3 this past postseason in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals. – 7:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Can confirm the Lakers and free agent guard Gabe Vincent have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $33 million deal, per source.
@ShamsCharania first. – 7:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gabe Vincent to join Lakers on three-year, $33 million deal sportando.basketball/en/gabe-vincen… – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent leaves Heat for three-year, $33 million deal with Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/gab… Still waiting on status of Max Strus in NBA free agency. – 7:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Obviously, the money details matter, but adding Gabe Vincent shouldn’t mean letting D’Lo walk. That doesn’t make the Lakers any better. AK – 7:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Gabe Vincent EARNED the first big contract of his NBA career. He signed a 3-year/$33M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and that deal speaks volumes on his work ethic and his development year by year. Lakers add a great basketball player to their roster. #LakeShow #NBAFreeAgency – 7:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes in the 2023 playoffs:
Jamal Murray
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Gabe Vincent
LeBron gets a shooter. pic.twitter.com/BM4y1NTTby – 7:27 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Gabe Vincent a @Lakers por $33 millones y tres temporadas, dice Shams.
Su promedio de $11 millones por campaña supera un tantiiiiito su salario de $1.8 millones la temporada pasada.
Ganado a pulso.
Golpe al @MiamiHEAT. pic.twitter.com/F1X3i3WIUd – 7:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Gabe Vincent: From the Central Valley to UC Santa Barbara to the NBA Finals with the Heat to a reported 3/$33 mil deal with Lakers
3 cheers for the grinders! – 7:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm Gabe Vincent is headed to the Lakers. Shams first. – 7:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gabe Vincent is a Laker.
He comes off a career-high season in PPG, RPG, FT% and minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/OxhKg79uf6 – 7:24 PM
Gabe Vincent is a Laker.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have agreed to a 3-year, $33 million deal with guard Gabe Vincent, a source confirms to ESPN. – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent gets his bag: $33 million over three years from Lakers. He’s off to play with LeBron. – 7:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
That’s an upgrade for the Lakers, and really cool for Gabe Vincent – 7:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. – 7:19 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Tre Jones getting $10M/yr and Jevon Carter getting $6.7M/yr, you can understand why Gabe Vincent would be asking for something more than the $7-8M Miami offered. – 7:04 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
And today in Things I Absolutely Could Not Have Imagined Writing Four Years Ago When He Was Averaging Less Than 8/3 In The G-League: yeah, I agree, Gabe Vincent is worth more than $8 million. That’s two thirds of an MLE to a starting NBA Finals guard. – 1:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I appreciate that Gabe Vincent was good in the playoffs but I’m confounded by the idea that the Raptors are going to run back almost the same roster, swap Fred VanVleet for Vincent, and think that’s a good idea. – 11:46 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sign-and-trade transactions for Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent could be useful for Miami to fill out roster if a significant move is then made, say for a Damian Lillard. Such sign-and-trade exemptions could then take place of the mid-level exceptions Heat no longer qualify for. – 11:27 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Pat Riley meets with Gabe Vincent in Southern California and encourages him to re-sign, but Heat offer clearly less than what Vincent would like, putting his return very much in doubt. And Strus likely gone; Heat holding sign and trade talks on him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Jake Fischer: Gabe Vincent’s three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers is all guaranteed, no options, for the UC Santa Barbara product to join Los Angeles, per source. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2023
Jovan Buha: I’m hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D’Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroeder won’t be back in Los Angeles. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 30, 2023