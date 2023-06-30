Gabe Vincent turns down offer from Miami

Barry Jackson: Per source, Heat has made an offer to Vincent similar to structure of Caleb Martin’s 3-year deal but for bit more money (more than $7 M per year for Gabe). It did not move the needle. Vincent’s return is looking less likely, unless Heat raises its offer. Free agency begins at 6pm
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I appreciate that Gabe Vincent was good in the playoffs but I’m confounded by the idea that the Raptors are going to run back almost the same roster, swap Fred VanVleet for Vincent, and think that’s a good idea. – 11:46 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A Heat-centric guide to free agency. Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Damian Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: A Heat-centric guide to free agency. Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Damian Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:54 AM
More on this storyline
Gabe Vincent, the Heat’s other key free-agent starter from their underdog run, has a strong opportunity to return. Vincent has generated plenty of interest around the league, but some of his possibilities elsewhere, as is the case with many of the forwards on this summer’s open market, have already dried up. … Rest assured, Miami and Vincent, sources said, have mutual interest in keeping the UC Santa Barbara product with the Heat, particularly considering the roster’s other options at point guard. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
While the Heat would like to keep Vincent, re-signing Strus seems less realistic. “The amount of Max Strus buzz right now is ridiculous,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said. “Max Strus is getting the mid level exception… all those teams are scared that someone with cap room is gonna beat that offer.” -via Miami Herald / June 27, 2023
Barry Jackson: Per source, Heat management (Pat Riley) and Gabe Vincent had plans to meet this week in Southern California. Heat wants him back. Unclear yet if that will happen because market must play out (and Heat is well over tax line). But Miami would like to re-sign him. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 27, 2023