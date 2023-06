Gabe Vincent turns down offer from Miami

Gabe Vincent, the Heat’s other key free-agent starter from their underdog run, has a strong opportunity to return. Vincent has generated plenty of interest around the league, but some of his possibilities elsewhere, as is the case with many of the forwards on this summer’s open market, have already dried up. … Rest assured, Miami and Vincent, sources said, have mutual interest in keeping the UC Santa Barbara product with the Heat, particularly considering the roster’s other options at point guard . -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023