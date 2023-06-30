Grizzlies agree to deal with Derrick Rose

Shams Charania: Free agent Derrick Rose has agreed to a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
My family is from Chicago. I grew up watching Derrick Rose. Those prime years were incredible. They are glued in my brain.
I’m sure Tigers fans feel the same way. Even if it’s not a needle-moving signing, it is undoubtedly a great story. – 11:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The GM told y’all not to expect anything too groundbreaking. I know I have said this move would be more about guard depth. Whether you like the names or not, the Grizzlies have a bunch of bodies at small forward. It’s time for one of them to step up. D-Rose is good for Memphis. – 10:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Back in the 901.
Ja Morant on Derrick Rose in November of 2022: “He really made it to where people believe in guys like me. Coming in, athletic guards, I felt like he was pretty much the one who kind of made it more famous.”
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Derrick Rose is returning to Memphis as a Grizzly. Mor insurance for the games Ja Morant will miss at point guard and another veteran with a lot of experience. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 10:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
What kind of impact do you see D-Rose bringing to Memphis? pic.twitter.com/hkMtzceU2h – 10:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm Derrick Rose to Memphis, as @IanBegley first reported. Back to his college days. – 10:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
D-Rose should be great for Ja Morant.
From Nov. 2022:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Breaking: Derrick Rose and the Grizzlies have agreed to a two-year deal, sources tell @wojespn.
First reported by Ian Begley. pic.twitter.com/NTkmER3QAt – 10:09 PM
Breaking: Derrick Rose and the Grizzlies have agreed to a two-year deal, sources tell @wojespn.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Derrick Rose to Memphis, per @IanBegley.
This fits what I’ve been saying about the Grizzlies prioritizing guard depth more than a wing. D-Rose is another great addition for the locker room. A Memphis legend back in the city. – 10:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent Derrick Rose has agreed on a two-year deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, source tells ESPN. Grizzlies want Rose on the floor this season and as a leader in locker room. @IanBegley first reported. – 10:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Derrick Rose plans to sign a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies, per @IanBegley. pic.twitter.com/EcnXAhzn9A – 10:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat now needs PG in case Lowry is dealt (regardless of Lillard outcome). Options (and Heat only has minimum salary to offer) include Westbrook, P Mills, Aaron Holiday, Beverley, George Hill, Ish Smith, Cory Joseph, Derrick Rose, Kendrick Nunn and Goran… Trade also an option. – 7:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Jevon Carter to #Bulls is interesting. Proviso East grad spent past couple seasons with Bucks. Three years, $18 or 20 million is roughly half the mid-level. Probably lessens the chances of Patrick Beverley or Derrick Rose coming back – 6:38 PM
