Herb Jones agrees to $50 million-plus extension with Pelicans

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Reporting with @_andrew_lopez : Free agent F Herb Jones has agreed on a new four-year, $54M deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Jones declined his option to sign a long-term deal with Pels.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Herb Jones, Pelicans agreed on a new four-year, $54 million contract sportando.basketball/en/herb-jones-… – 8:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Reporting with @_andrew_lopez: Free agent F Herb Jones has agreed on a new four-year, $54M deal to stay with the Pelicans, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Pels declined his option on a minimum salary to secure him long-term. pic.twitter.com/Yy35PsuVUR – 8:08 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Reporting with @_andrew_lopez: Free agent F Herb Jones has agreed on a new four-year, $54M deal to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agents Mark Bartelstein and Kieran Piller of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Jones declined his option to sign a long-term deal with Pels. pic.twitter.com/7r0r212hWZ – 8:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones likely getting an extension
🏀 Pelicans need to cut salary–more moves coming?
🏀 How it impacts the what the Pels do in free agency
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/YF1oooPBOK – 3:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones likely getting an extension
🏀 Pelicans need to cut salary–more moves coming?
🏀 How it impacts the what the Pels do in free agency
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/mJz3f0PFf7 – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones likely getting an extension
🏀 Pelicans need to cut salary–more moves coming?
🏀 How it impacts the what the Pels do in free agency
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/4JvNmsC2uG – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Herb Jones likely getting an extension
🏀 Pelicans need to cut salary–more moves coming?
🏀 How it impacts the what the Pels do in free agency
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📺 bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/agMPf9ZcHc – 8:30 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
In declining Herb Jones’ team option, the Pelicans demonstrated a priority to re-sign their defensive star to a new long-term deal. That move, though, will likely have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team’s free agency moves.
thebirdwrites.com/nba-free-agenc… – 7:30 AM
In declining Herb Jones’ team option, the Pelicans demonstrated a priority to re-sign their defensive star to a new long-term deal. That move, though, will likely have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the team’s free agency moves.
thebirdwrites.com/nba-free-agenc… – 7:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones getting an extension from the New Orleans Pelicans tells us their offseason plans
youtube.com/watch?v=mlO9c_… pic.twitter.com/DymyEMryyo – 10:12 PM
Herb Jones getting an extension from the New Orleans Pelicans tells us their offseason plans
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: The New Orleans Pelicans are declining forward Herb Jones’ $1.8 million team option for the 2023-24 season, which clears way for Jones to be a restricted free agent and for the sides to work toward a long-term extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 29, 2023
Who are some of the players you are watching or try to model some of your game after? Jaylen Forbes: I always watch Klay Thompson just because he really doesn’t even dribble the ball. He is such a pure shooter, so I like to watch how he comes off screens and how he creates separation to get his shot off. Kevin Durant is actually my favorite player, though. I watch a lot of Kevin Durant highlights. This past year, I decided how serious I was going to be on defense, so one thing I’d always do was watch Herb Jones defensive highlights. Just trying to catch on to the intangibles of how he gets so many deflections. It is insane! I still talk to Herb just about every day now. I feel like that’s why my defense kind of improved the way it did. -via The Rookie Wire / May 12, 2023