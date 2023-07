Herb Jones agrees to $50 million-plus extension with Pelicans

Who are some of the players you are watching or try to model some of your game after? Jaylen Forbes: I always watch Klay Thompson just because he really doesn’t even dribble the ball. He is such a pure shooter, so I like to watch how he comes off screens and how he creates separation to get his shot off. Kevin Durant is actually my favorite player, though. I watch a lot of Kevin Durant highlights. This past year, I decided how serious I was going to be on defense, so one thing I’d always do was watch Herb Jones defensive highlights. Just trying to catch on to the intangibles of how he gets so many deflections. It is insane! I still talk to Herb just about every day now. I feel like that’s why my defense kind of improved the way it did. -via The Rookie Wire / May 12, 2023