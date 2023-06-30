Increasing likelihood of Georges Niang, Max Strus to Cleveland

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
There have been no sign and trade scenarios discussed with Vincent (though that could always change). Cleveland wanted Heat to take back a player it didn’t want in a Strus sign and trade and initially balked at Heat request for 2nd rounder; those conversations have been ongoing. – 5:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Where things stand, 45 minutes from free agency, with Strus (likely gone) and Vincent (who isn’t inclined to take Heat offer starting at between 7-8 M). Miami has a little while to raise offer if it changes mind; no indication if they will or lose Gabe: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 5:11 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Strus a decent player, but we may be falling prey to the different is better pitfall – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updated to address one of the latest rumors) NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 3:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The floor for Max Strus, as you might have guessed, is very clearly the full mid-level — $12.4M next season. It will be a shock if the team that lands him pays less than that, given some of the numbers being thrown around today. – 2:36 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest from our continuously-updated Heat free agency blog, including latest on Vincent, Strus, Harden, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 1:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In the circumstance that Vincent and Strus walk, they have to lean on some minimum veterans to replace most likely
The undrafted developments are great, but they always take a bit to flourish
Just like Gabe and Max did
So will be interesting how they pivot – 12:02 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Over the last two years Max Strus has shot 37.6% on 6.5 3-point attempts per game for the Miami Heat.
He shot 31.9% from 3-point range in this past playoffs for Miami on just under six attempts per game. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sign-and-trade transactions for Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent could be useful for Miami to fill out roster if a significant move is then made, say for a Damian Lillard. Such sign-and-trade exemptions could then take place of the mid-level exceptions Heat no longer qualify for. – 11:27 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls are expected to pursue Georges Niang in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/30/chi… – 11:10 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Pat Riley meets with Gabe Vincent in Southern California and encourages him to re-sign, but Heat offer clearly less than what Vincent would like, putting his return very much in doubt. And Strus likely gone; Heat holding sign and trade talks on him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). – 10:52 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Everyone should thank Max Strus for his 31 points that kept the Heat from being eliminated by Chicago in play in round and wish him well when a Central Division or AFC North team or whoever pays him a ton of money in next couple days. Nice man & earned everything he got. – 9:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Here’s a Heat-centric guide to free agency: Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:19 AM
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:00 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Heat enters FA with 8 signed (including Vic), not counting Highsmith, Jaquez Jr… Strus seems likely headed to big $$ elsewhere; Heat will need to compete with others to keep Gabe…. Love and/or Zeller could return. And then minimums/undrafteds. PLUS obviously trade options. – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/m… – 6:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: Georges Niang is among the Cavaliers top targets when free agency opens, sources told @SInow. Niang, a 40-plus percent three-point shooter, is coming off a solid year with Philadelphia. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 30, 2023
The Cleveland Cavaliers are continuing to seek a wing upgrade, league sources told HoopsHype. In addition, Cleveland is seeking shooters with size. One particular candidate to monitor in Cleveland is Georges Niang, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023
At this juncture, Max Strus, a career 37.1% 3-point shooter over three seasons with Miami, appears headed out of South Beach on the open market. There are several teams often mentioned by league personnel as Strus suitors, from those with cap room like Detroit, Indiana and Orlando, to teams that have the full mid-level exception like Cleveland, and others that are working to get under the first tax apron and gain access to that $12.2 million salary slot. The Cavaliers are looking at all kinds of wing targets, sources said, from Strus to Kelly Oubre to Georges Niang. There appears to be enough of an interest in Strus around the NBA that league figures aren’t expecting the DePaul product to return to Miami, and Strus sounds likely to command above the full mid-level in average annual salary when everything’s said and done. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of those first calls. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus — who is expected to have a long line of suitors after a career year for the Eastern Conference champion Heat — is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. At least, among players that decision-makers consider to be realistically attainable. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2023
Barry Jackson: Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Max Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2023
Michael Scotto: Donte DiVincenzo won’t return to the Golden State Warriors, I’m told. He’s earned a pay raise. He may double what he could’ve gotten from Golden State. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams interested. When it comes to DiVincenzo, he’s competing in this market for similar money from mid-level exception teams with Bruce Brown and maybe Max Strus. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2023