Jabari Parker is listed on Bucks summer league roster

Jamal Collier: Jabari Parker will be apart of the Bucks 2023 summer league roster. Wild times. New head coach Adrian Griffin will also coach the summer league squad pic.twitter.com/jmfzPqZ38i
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jabari Parker is trying to revive his NBA career — with the team that drafted him deseret.com/2023/6/30/2378… pic.twitter.com/4y2ji9iauk5:00 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Jabari Parker will be apart of the Bucks 2023 summer league roster. Wild times.
New head coach Adrian Griffin will also coach the summer league squad pic.twitter.com/jmfzPqZ38i4:10 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Milwaukee will field an interesting summer league team
▪️ Jabari Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick.
▪️ Alan Griffin, the son of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin
▪️ Vin Baker Jr, the son of Bucks assistant Vin Baker
▪️ Drew Timme, ex-Zags star.
▪️ Tacko Fall – 4:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New IkoSystem pod: @Sam_Vecenie on Amen Thompson/Cam Whitmore, next steps for Green/Jabari/Sengun + Fred Van Vleet and #Rockets ambitious free agency plans.
open.spotify.com/episode/2mu6gM…9:29 AM

