Jabari Parker is listed on Bucks summer league roster

Jamal Collier: Jabari Parker will be apart of the Bucks 2023 summer league roster. Wild times. New head coach Adrian Griffin will also coach the summer league squad pic.twitter.com/jmfzPqZ38i
Source: Twitter @JamalCollier
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Jabari Parker is trying to revive his NBA career — with the team that drafted him deseret.com/2023/6/30/2378… pic.twitter.com/4y2ji9iauk – 5:00 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Jabari Parker will be apart of the Bucks 2023 summer league roster. Wild times.
New head coach Adrian Griffin will also coach the summer league squad pic.twitter.com/jmfzPqZ38i – 4:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Milwaukee will field an interesting summer league team
▪️ Jabari Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick.
▪️ Alan Griffin, the son of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin
▪️ Vin Baker Jr, the son of Bucks assistant Vin Baker
▪️ Drew Timme, ex-Zags star.
▪️ Tacko Fall – 4:00 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New IkoSystem pod: @Sam_Vecenie on Amen Thompson/Cam Whitmore, next steps for Green/Jabari/Sengun + Fred Van Vleet and #Rockets ambitious free agency plans.
open.spotify.com/episode/2mu6gM… – 9:29 AM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns will host a free agent workout on Wednesday featuring notables Jabari Parker and Stanley Johnson, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 26, 2023