James Harden extremely upset with Sixers

According to sources directly involved in the situation on both sides, the Los Angeles native wants to play for the Clippers and the Sixers are already in the process of discussing his desired move. Harden is, according to sources close to him, extremely upset at the way in which the Sixers handled his possible free agency and has made his dissatisfaction clear to the organization.
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie-Harden swap and we get to see Luka and Harden take turns cooking. – 1:30 AM
Kyrie-Harden swap and we get to see Luka and Harden take turns cooking. – 1:30 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked about the Knicks, James Harden, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and free agency with @emacSNY on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/GeH4BeMLWk – 12:24 AM
Talked about the Knicks, James Harden, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and free agency with @emacSNY on Honda SportsNite: pic.twitter.com/GeH4BeMLWk – 12:24 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—Harden Trade Request 3.0… now what?
—The Lakers sneaky title potential and the Last Dance vibes of the Warriors with @loganmmurdock
—@davidchang on Ep. 10 of ‘The Bear,’ kitchen meltdowns and the future of restaurants (2023 edition)
open.spotify.com/episode/4j10dO… – 12:19 AM
New BS Podcast!
—Harden Trade Request 3.0… now what?
—The Lakers sneaky title potential and the Last Dance vibes of the Warriors with @loganmmurdock
—@davidchang on Ep. 10 of ‘The Bear,’ kitchen meltdowns and the future of restaurants (2023 edition)
open.spotify.com/episode/4j10dO… – 12:19 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/8weY5ZUef0 – 11:39 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/8weY5ZUef0 – 11:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now on the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving’s future, Bruce Brown, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/2M8MgX… – 11:37 PM
New Mismatch out now on the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving’s future, Bruce Brown, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/2M8MgX… – 11:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Just recorded a new episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott. We reacted to the Harden news, the K.J. Martin option, and previewed free agency. Should be in your feeds shortly – 10:10 PM
Just recorded a new episode of the H-Town Hoops Podcast with @brandonkscott. We reacted to the Harden news, the K.J. Martin option, and previewed free agency. Should be in your feeds shortly – 10:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Frank Drucker won’t believe James Harden leaves Philly until stripper poles are lowered to half-mast. – 9:59 PM
Frank Drucker won’t believe James Harden leaves Philly until stripper poles are lowered to half-mast. – 9:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden needs a look in the mirror. But he gave the Sixers an out. inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:19 PM
James Harden needs a look in the mirror. But he gave the Sixers an out. inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 9:19 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I really just want James Harden to win a title. If that doesn’t happen, I hope he finds a spot that will make him happy for the final 5-6 years of his career. This isn’t fun. – 9:15 PM
I really just want James Harden to win a title. If that doesn’t happen, I hope he finds a spot that will make him happy for the final 5-6 years of his career. This isn’t fun. – 9:15 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Harden for Kawhi would be hilarious.
Only because Kawhi and Embiid on the same team presents such an amazingly tantalizingly “What if” when healthy except they never are but also because Nick Nurse reunited with Kawhi would be wonderful. – 9:14 PM
Harden for Kawhi would be hilarious.
Only because Kawhi and Embiid on the same team presents such an amazingly tantalizingly “What if” when healthy except they never are but also because Nick Nurse reunited with Kawhi would be wonderful. – 9:14 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Also: Over the past few months, Rockets execs have made clear to people throughout the league that they weren’t sold on the idea of a Harden return. They’ve also indicated to agents that they have no intention of offering contracts that extend longer than two seasons.… – 9:12 PM
Also: Over the past few months, Rockets execs have made clear to people throughout the league that they weren’t sold on the idea of a Harden return. They’ve also indicated to agents that they have no intention of offering contracts that extend longer than two seasons.… – 9:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/5p8whJJ9Yn – 9:04 PM
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/5p8whJJ9Yn – 9:04 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
So the 76ers definitely decided “nah, we’re good on at long term max” with Harden.
Good by then unless it pisses off Embiid. – 9:04 PM
So the 76ers definitely decided “nah, we’re good on at long term max” with Harden.
Good by then unless it pisses off Embiid. – 9:04 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
It’s become clear that James Harden doesn’t know what he wants. Thursday’s trade request was just the latest example.
New story, with thoughts and reporting on how Harden and the Sixers got here, for @FOXSports / @TheAssociation:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 9:03 PM
It’s become clear that James Harden doesn’t know what he wants. Thursday’s trade request was just the latest example.
New story, with thoughts and reporting on how Harden and the Sixers got here, for @FOXSports / @TheAssociation:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ja… – 9:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden, professional trade requester, pushes for another relocation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:32 PM
James Harden, professional trade requester, pushes for another relocation nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 8:32 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I have a free agency FAQ running tomorrow, trying to address parts of the new CBA that created uncertainty about free agency, but the Harden news changes most of the questions that need to be answered.
So if you’re uncertain about something, lmk and I’ll add it to the rewrite. – 8:10 PM
I have a free agency FAQ running tomorrow, trying to address parts of the new CBA that created uncertainty about free agency, but the Harden news changes most of the questions that need to be answered.
So if you’re uncertain about something, lmk and I’ll add it to the rewrite. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
We broke out the trade machine to look at options for James Harden with the Clippers and in New York.
youtu.be/vWCCR_Ci02Y
via @YouTube – 7:57 PM
We broke out the trade machine to look at options for James Harden with the Clippers and in New York.
youtu.be/vWCCR_Ci02Y
via @YouTube – 7:57 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Reports say James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal with Sixers and will work on a trade out of Philadelphia.
@TermineRadio shares his thoughts with @SamMitchellNBA on the breaking news. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/X4K1y1mKYc – 7:56 PM
Reports say James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal with Sixers and will work on a trade out of Philadelphia.
@TermineRadio shares his thoughts with @SamMitchellNBA on the breaking news. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/X4K1y1mKYc – 7:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I would be very surprised if the Heat got involved in Harden as long as Lillard is a potential option. – 7:54 PM
I would be very surprised if the Heat got involved in Harden as long as Lillard is a potential option. – 7:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What you don’t want to see happen, from Heat standpoint, is 76ers getting first rounder in Harden deal to augment a Maxey/Tobias Harris hypothetical offer for Lillard. – 7:53 PM
What you don’t want to see happen, from Heat standpoint, is 76ers getting first rounder in Harden deal to augment a Maxey/Tobias Harris hypothetical offer for Lillard. – 7:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Woj mentions Clippers and perhaps Knicks as potential Harden destinations. Shams mentioned Heat. Would be surprised if Heat pivots to Harden without Lillard resolution; we’ll see. 76ers want value for Harden, per Woj. Not only salary cap facilitators like Beal deal. – 7:34 PM
Woj mentions Clippers and perhaps Knicks as potential Harden destinations. Shams mentioned Heat. Would be surprised if Heat pivots to Harden without Lillard resolution; we’ll see. 76ers want value for Harden, per Woj. Not only salary cap facilitators like Beal deal. – 7:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Free Agency:
Knicks, Clippers, Suns linked to a potential James Harden trade nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 7:33 PM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Free Agency:
Knicks, Clippers, Suns linked to a potential James Harden trade nj.com/sports/2023/06… – 7:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Why the Sixers are lucky to be getting out of the James Harden business
By: @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-t… – 7:29 PM
Why the Sixers are lucky to be getting out of the James Harden business
By: @bradbotkincbs
cbssports.com/nba/news/why-t… – 7:29 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Story on @hoopshype: I wrote a little something on the possibility of James Harden to the Clippers — the timing of it all and potential packages.
hoopshype.com/lists/james-ha… – 7:28 PM
Story on @hoopshype: I wrote a little something on the possibility of James Harden to the Clippers — the timing of it all and potential packages.
hoopshype.com/lists/james-ha… – 7:28 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
For the right price, all I’ll say is I’m not mad at a Harden-Bam PnR lol – 7:19 PM
For the right price, all I’ll say is I’m not mad at a Harden-Bam PnR lol – 7:19 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Fwiw, I’d put that account that guessed the Harden outcome in the same category as an account like Incarcerated B (is that still a thing) and their 0.01% accuracy.
A lucky guess, but just that – 7:15 PM
Fwiw, I’d put that account that guessed the Harden outcome in the same category as an account like Incarcerated B (is that still a thing) and their 0.01% accuracy.
A lucky guess, but just that – 7:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade destinations: Clippers lead the pack, but Knicks, Heat, Celtics and Bucks loom
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 7:14 PM
James Harden trade destinations: Clippers lead the pack, but Knicks, Heat, Celtics and Bucks loom
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 7:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Programming notes:
—should be going live with @EliotShorrParks tonight sometime around 9 to react to todays craziness
—will join @DonBellonCBS3 during the 11 o clock hour to discuss the Harden decision and fallout – 7:13 PM
Programming notes:
—should be going live with @EliotShorrParks tonight sometime around 9 to react to todays craziness
—will join @DonBellonCBS3 during the 11 o clock hour to discuss the Harden decision and fallout – 7:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I’m told James Harden has still been “very positive” about the Sixers’ direction, but that he opted in to gauge other title contenders’ interest. Given cap space issues, that’s likely realistic only through a trade. Nonetheless, Harden prefers for the Sixers to deal him. – 6:37 PM
I’m told James Harden has still been “very positive” about the Sixers’ direction, but that he opted in to gauge other title contenders’ interest. Given cap space issues, that’s likely realistic only through a trade. Nonetheless, Harden prefers for the Sixers to deal him. – 6:37 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Clippers are the “most prominent” team in trade talks for James Harden, per @wojespn:
– Trade discussions have already begun between the Sixers and other teams.
– Clippers are not interested in trading any of their “good young players” for Harden.
– Philadelphia wants real… pic.twitter.com/hNkYG2QboK – 6:37 PM
The Clippers are the “most prominent” team in trade talks for James Harden, per @wojespn:
– Trade discussions have already begun between the Sixers and other teams.
– Clippers are not interested in trading any of their “good young players” for Harden.
– Philadelphia wants real… pic.twitter.com/hNkYG2QboK – 6:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I’m told James Harden has still been “very positive” about the Sixers’ direction, but that he opted out to gauge gauging other title contenders’ interest. Given cap space issues, that’s likely realistic only through a trade. Nonetheless, Harden prefers the Sixers to deal him. – 6:32 PM
I’m told James Harden has still been “very positive” about the Sixers’ direction, but that he opted out to gauge gauging other title contenders’ interest. Given cap space issues, that’s likely realistic only through a trade. Nonetheless, Harden prefers the Sixers to deal him. – 6:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden has requested trades from three different teams in 2 1/2 years. – 6:32 PM
James Harden has requested trades from three different teams in 2 1/2 years. – 6:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
More in the light of this Harden stuff and resulting Los Angeles news
The Clippers are always gonna Clipper and it goes back to the powder blue Buffalo Braves jerseys and the fact Randy Smith never got his due credit for being a great, great player
A pox on their house – 6:27 PM
More in the light of this Harden stuff and resulting Los Angeles news
The Clippers are always gonna Clipper and it goes back to the powder blue Buffalo Braves jerseys and the fact Randy Smith never got his due credit for being a great, great player
A pox on their house – 6:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What Philly does with Harden, to some extent, boils down to Joel Embiid’s buy-in.
If Embiid tells you he’s staying for the long haul? Trade him to an Eastern Conference contender. By the time you’ve reloaded, Harden’s contract will be an albatross on their books. Weaken a rival. – 6:19 PM
What Philly does with Harden, to some extent, boils down to Joel Embiid’s buy-in.
If Embiid tells you he’s staying for the long haul? Trade him to an Eastern Conference contender. By the time you’ve reloaded, Harden’s contract will be an albatross on their books. Weaken a rival. – 6:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Sure, James Harden has appeared impossible to keep happy or engaged on an even semi-regular basis throughout his career, but I’m confident your team will be the one to make it work. AK – 6:16 PM
Sure, James Harden has appeared impossible to keep happy or engaged on an even semi-regular basis throughout his career, but I’m confident your team will be the one to make it work. AK – 6:16 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Since Harden trade watch announced, NBA “insiders” have linked, or think Sixers might be inquiring about :
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Eric Gordan
Marcus Morrisn
Norman Powell
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Various Knicks players
All in the past 60 minutes 😅 – 6:14 PM
Since Harden trade watch announced, NBA “insiders” have linked, or think Sixers might be inquiring about :
Paul George
Kawhi Leonard
Eric Gordan
Marcus Morrisn
Norman Powell
Damian Lillard
Kyrie Irving
Various Knicks players
All in the past 60 minutes 😅 – 6:14 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden destinations ranked purely by how fun I would find them:
– Bucks by a mile, just to see Harden recant his previous Giannis criticism.
– Celtics. Great on-court fit. Hilarious collapse potential.
– Miami to test Heat culture.
– Clippers I guess. Eh. Whatever. – 6:08 PM
James Harden destinations ranked purely by how fun I would find them:
– Bucks by a mile, just to see Harden recant his previous Giannis criticism.
– Celtics. Great on-court fit. Hilarious collapse potential.
– Miami to test Heat culture.
– Clippers I guess. Eh. Whatever. – 6:08 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Salary matching needed for James Harden and his trade bonus:
By June 30: $28.5M
2023-24 for teams below the $182.8M first apron: $32.6M
2023-24 for teams above the $182.8M first apron: $37.3M
You can see why teams like the Clippers would be motivated to get a deal done now. – 6:06 PM
Salary matching needed for James Harden and his trade bonus:
By June 30: $28.5M
2023-24 for teams below the $182.8M first apron: $32.6M
2023-24 for teams above the $182.8M first apron: $37.3M
You can see why teams like the Clippers would be motivated to get a deal done now. – 6:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Failed to mention that Harden apparently decided the situation in Philly (as with Houston and Brooklyn) was crazy and could not be fixed. Either way, he’s on move again, opting into contract to explore trade scenarios out of Philadelphia houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:05 PM
Failed to mention that Harden apparently decided the situation in Philly (as with Houston and Brooklyn) was crazy and could not be fixed. Either way, he’s on move again, opting into contract to explore trade scenarios out of Philadelphia houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I would not be surprised if we see Kyrie wanting to investigate what’s going on in PhilAdelphia if Harden moves out if there’s a window for him to come in. The other name here [for Sixers] is Dame Lillard.”
@WindhorstESPN
pic.twitter.com/C2lWclaRN5 – 5:55 PM
“I would not be surprised if we see Kyrie wanting to investigate what’s going on in PhilAdelphia if Harden moves out if there’s a window for him to come in. The other name here [for Sixers] is Dame Lillard.”
@WindhorstESPN
pic.twitter.com/C2lWclaRN5 – 5:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s not gonna happen for so, so many reasons.
But this is the most fun basketball outcome for James Harden. Screw the luxury tax, Milwaukee. Just re-sign everybody and fucking go for it. pic.twitter.com/VGmspKJz94 – 5:54 PM
It’s not gonna happen for so, so many reasons.
But this is the most fun basketball outcome for James Harden. Screw the luxury tax, Milwaukee. Just re-sign everybody and fucking go for it. pic.twitter.com/VGmspKJz94 – 5:54 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I will always wonder what Sacramento offered for Ben Simmons in 2021-22.
It might have been De’Aaron Fox. It might have been Tyrese Haliburton. Whoever it was, it would have worked out a whole lot better for Philly than James Harden did. – 5:50 PM
I will always wonder what Sacramento offered for Ben Simmons in 2021-22.
It might have been De’Aaron Fox. It might have been Tyrese Haliburton. Whoever it was, it would have worked out a whole lot better for Philly than James Harden did. – 5:50 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial story here on major news with James Harden and the Sixers:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 5:44 PM
Initial story here on major news with James Harden and the Sixers:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 5:44 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
James Harden se dirige a su cuarto equipo en las últimas cuatro temporadas…..
En su mundo….. pic.twitter.com/0wlY4sGwfJ – 5:40 PM
James Harden se dirige a su cuarto equipo en las últimas cuatro temporadas…..
En su mundo….. pic.twitter.com/0wlY4sGwfJ – 5:40 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
James Harden’s player option for 2023-24 is $35.6M. He was probably angling to make $40M next season had he opted out.
He will still get there if traded thanks to his 15% trade bonus worth $5.3M. – 5:39 PM
James Harden’s player option for 2023-24 is $35.6M. He was probably angling to make $40M next season had he opted out.
He will still get there if traded thanks to his 15% trade bonus worth $5.3M. – 5:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I get that the sense that the Lakers probably weren’t interested in James Harden. The odds of them shedding their tradable salary so soon before news of a Harden trade got out with them having no idea what was coming just seems tiny. Philly would’ve called them first. – 5:36 PM
I get that the sense that the Lakers probably weren’t interested in James Harden. The odds of them shedding their tradable salary so soon before news of a Harden trade got out with them having no idea what was coming just seems tiny. Philly would’ve called them first. – 5:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m told that momentum for James Harden to LA is escalating. Whatever teams are interested… the Clippers appear to have an edge at the moment. – 5:36 PM
I’m told that momentum for James Harden to LA is escalating. Whatever teams are interested… the Clippers appear to have an edge at the moment. – 5:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Heard Knicks’ interest in James Harden, at the moment, is far from uniform throughout the organization. Clippers have strong interest in trading for Harden. Would assume LAC’s interest is stronger than NYK’s presently. ESPN 1st reported Knicks’ interest in trading for Harden – 5:35 PM
Heard Knicks’ interest in James Harden, at the moment, is far from uniform throughout the organization. Clippers have strong interest in trading for Harden. Would assume LAC’s interest is stronger than NYK’s presently. ESPN 1st reported Knicks’ interest in trading for Harden – 5:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Not that Woj needs much confirming, but can add that the Knicks have expressed interest in Harden, per a league source, in addition to the previously reported Clippers:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:34 PM
Not that Woj needs much confirming, but can add that the Knicks have expressed interest in Harden, per a league source, in addition to the previously reported Clippers:
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:34 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wouldn’t rule the Knicks out of harden talks — but much more likely as a three-team deal with NYK stepping in as PG destination. He is due $45.6m this coming season with a player option for $48.7m in 2024-25 so some math it would take. – 5:33 PM
Wouldn’t rule the Knicks out of harden talks — but much more likely as a three-team deal with NYK stepping in as PG destination. He is due $45.6m this coming season with a player option for $48.7m in 2024-25 so some math it would take. – 5:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden is the only player in franchise history for the
— Nets
— Rockets
— 76ers
to record a 20/5/10 season. pic.twitter.com/N20Dy8UGPy – 5:32 PM
James Harden is the only player in franchise history for the
— Nets
— Rockets
— 76ers
to record a 20/5/10 season. pic.twitter.com/N20Dy8UGPy – 5:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Boston wants to go all in…
They can match Harden’s salary with Horford/Brogdon/Pritchard. They have tradable picks They still have Bird Rights on Grant Williams…
It would cost a bazillion tax dollars but Harden/White/Tatum/Brown/KP/Rob/Grant is technically possible. – 5:31 PM
If Boston wants to go all in…
They can match Harden’s salary with Horford/Brogdon/Pritchard. They have tradable picks They still have Bird Rights on Grant Williams…
It would cost a bazillion tax dollars but Harden/White/Tatum/Brown/KP/Rob/Grant is technically possible. – 5:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My ideal scenario for Philly right now: turn Harden into picks and no long-term salary.
That would set them up for max cap space next offseason (Dejounte Murray is an early target I like), but give them assets if a better trade opportunity arises earlier. – 5:27 PM
My ideal scenario for Philly right now: turn Harden into picks and no long-term salary.
That would set them up for max cap space next offseason (Dejounte Murray is an early target I like), but give them assets if a better trade opportunity arises earlier. – 5:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is honestly the best-case scenario for the Sixers, provided Joel Embiid is cool with it.
Now they can turn Harden into assets and reorient the team without worrying about what will be a bad long-term deal.
Harden could work out for a new team, but Philly ran its course. – 5:27 PM
This is honestly the best-case scenario for the Sixers, provided Joel Embiid is cool with it.
Now they can turn Harden into assets and reorient the team without worrying about what will be a bad long-term deal.
Harden could work out for a new team, but Philly ran its course. – 5:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on James Harden opting into his $35.6 million contract, clearing way for a trade out of Philadelphia: tinyurl.com/yvarsrtn – 5:26 PM
ESPN story on James Harden opting into his $35.6 million contract, clearing way for a trade out of Philadelphia: tinyurl.com/yvarsrtn – 5:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
James Harden, demanding his third trade from a third different team within two years, edges ahead of Kyrie and KD in the illustrious “trades demanded” category.
But I’m still not willing to count out Irving or Durant – they have time left in their career to catch the Beard. – 5:25 PM
James Harden, demanding his third trade from a third different team within two years, edges ahead of Kyrie and KD in the illustrious “trades demanded” category.
But I’m still not willing to count out Irving or Durant – they have time left in their career to catch the Beard. – 5:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with Sixers, could soon be traded inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:23 PM
James Harden picks up $35.6 million option with Sixers, could soon be traded inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
So if Harden goes to the Clippers, where does Russ go? We haven’t had the Russ-KD reunion yet. That might be fun. – 5:23 PM
So if Harden goes to the Clippers, where does Russ go? We haven’t had the Russ-KD reunion yet. That might be fun. – 5:23 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Harden no recibe el $$ y los años que quería de Philly, así que opta por el año que le restaba. PHI se prepara para enviarlo a otro equipo porque no quiere un jugador descontento.
LAC (Paul George) es una contraparte lógica. Peeero, Harden quiere que su nuevo equipo lo renueve. pic.twitter.com/CsQqkJK2HC – 5:22 PM
Harden no recibe el $$ y los años que quería de Philly, así que opta por el año que le restaba. PHI se prepara para enviarlo a otro equipo porque no quiere un jugador descontento.
LAC (Paul George) es una contraparte lógica. Peeero, Harden quiere que su nuevo equipo lo renueve. pic.twitter.com/CsQqkJK2HC – 5:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…Joel, he looks at the… Nuggets + says “that might be kind of fun to play like that. That might be kind of fun to get people who pass the ball around, shoot, cut, + have this ball movement …+ James Harden doesn’t have to dribble for 20 seconds…”
-R. Shelburne weeks ago – 5:22 PM
“…Joel, he looks at the… Nuggets + says “that might be kind of fun to play like that. That might be kind of fun to get people who pass the ball around, shoot, cut, + have this ball movement …+ James Harden doesn’t have to dribble for 20 seconds…”
-R. Shelburne weeks ago – 5:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The post-Houston James Harden experience in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/srdZT0Wdrj – 5:22 PM
The post-Houston James Harden experience in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/srdZT0Wdrj – 5:22 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Harden in Philly:
21.0 PPG
6.4 RPG
10.6 APG
The only player in franchise history to average 20/5/10. pic.twitter.com/6KmYlkjY00 – 5:19 PM
Harden in Philly:
21.0 PPG
6.4 RPG
10.6 APG
The only player in franchise history to average 20/5/10. pic.twitter.com/6KmYlkjY00 – 5:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden picks up $36.5 million option with #Sixers, could soon be traded inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:19 PM
James Harden picks up $36.5 million option with #Sixers, could soon be traded inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Much still has to happen and God knows it can change in a second but I’d put Nick Nurse in the winner category in the Harden shenanigans.
Sixers won’t get nothing for Harden and Nick won’t have to worry about him – 5:17 PM
Much still has to happen and God knows it can change in a second but I’d put Nick Nurse in the winner category in the Harden shenanigans.
Sixers won’t get nothing for Harden and Nick won’t have to worry about him – 5:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Clippers going from Paul George to James Harden pic.twitter.com/ETPY4ZFkx9 – 5:17 PM
Clippers going from Paul George to James Harden pic.twitter.com/ETPY4ZFkx9 – 5:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Not many situations better for Harden than the one he’s in now. But hey – 5:16 PM
Not many situations better for Harden than the one he’s in now. But hey – 5:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
If the New York Knicks sacrifice either Quentin Grimes or Immanuel Quickley in a potential trade for James Harden, they will do a suicide. #NewYorkForever #NBA – 5:16 PM
If the New York Knicks sacrifice either Quentin Grimes or Immanuel Quickley in a potential trade for James Harden, they will do a suicide. #NewYorkForever #NBA – 5:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Even more than Durant, Harden gives off “I have no idea what I want” vibes. Look at the situations he’s burned through over last two years. 1) solo, ball-dominant star; 2) PG of all-world offence; 3) legit second banana and playmaker with MVP – 5:14 PM
Even more than Durant, Harden gives off “I have no idea what I want” vibes. Look at the situations he’s burned through over last two years. 1) solo, ball-dominant star; 2) PG of all-world offence; 3) legit second banana and playmaker with MVP – 5:14 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The initial briefing on this Harden decision, with more to come in the hours (days? weeks?) ahead
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:12 PM
The initial briefing on this Harden decision, with more to come in the hours (days? weeks?) ahead
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 5:12 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I’m not so sure the return Philly gets for Harden is going to be all that great. He’ll be 34 before next season, isn’t the same MVP-level player he was, and has a number of health issues.
How Philly tries to rebuild this team so quickly to keep it as a contender is interesting. – 5:12 PM
I’m not so sure the return Philly gets for Harden is going to be all that great. He’ll be 34 before next season, isn’t the same MVP-level player he was, and has a number of health issues.
How Philly tries to rebuild this team so quickly to keep it as a contender is interesting. – 5:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Winter 2023: Houston’s interest in bringing Harden back is legit.
Spring 2023: I’d be surprised if Harden doesn’t return to Philadelphia.
Summer 2023: Harden would rather play somewhere else on a 1-year deal than put on a Sixers uniform again. – 5:12 PM
Winter 2023: Houston’s interest in bringing Harden back is legit.
Spring 2023: I’d be surprised if Harden doesn’t return to Philadelphia.
Summer 2023: Harden would rather play somewhere else on a 1-year deal than put on a Sixers uniform again. – 5:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
We’re talking live about the James Harden news now on @RocketsWatch playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:11 PM
We’re talking live about the James Harden news now on @RocketsWatch playback.tv/rocketswatch?s… – 5:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Harden, KD, and Kyrie have combined for 7 trade requests in less than two seasons.
Historic numbers. – 5:09 PM
Harden, KD, and Kyrie have combined for 7 trade requests in less than two seasons.
Historic numbers. – 5:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
I will say, Harden as a one-year rental has more value in a trade than Harden on a three year deal.
Out of all the situations (Harden walking, Harden re-signing, Harden opting in), this is where the Sixers are the most flexible. – 5:09 PM
I will say, Harden as a one-year rental has more value in a trade than Harden on a three year deal.
Out of all the situations (Harden walking, Harden re-signing, Harden opting in), this is where the Sixers are the most flexible. – 5:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Daryl Morey dragged out the Ben Simmons saga for months before acquiring James Harden.
How will he handle Harden’s exit now? And what does he get in return?
This could determine the Sixers’ chances of contending…and Joel Embiid’s future. pic.twitter.com/0oZnULI1f0 – 5:08 PM
Daryl Morey dragged out the Ben Simmons saga for months before acquiring James Harden.
How will he handle Harden’s exit now? And what does he get in return?
This could determine the Sixers’ chances of contending…and Joel Embiid’s future. pic.twitter.com/0oZnULI1f0 – 5:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Source confirms reports that James Harden will indeed exercise his player option, Sixers will explore trades.
Told that Harden’s aim is to play for a team with a chance to win the title. – 5:07 PM
Source confirms reports that James Harden will indeed exercise his player option, Sixers will explore trades.
Told that Harden’s aim is to play for a team with a chance to win the title. – 5:07 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
James Harden created, assisted, or scored 50.5 points over 36.8 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season. – 5:06 PM
James Harden created, assisted, or scored 50.5 points over 36.8 minutes per game during the 2022-23 regular season. – 5:06 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Harden lost a lot of money by turning down that Rockets extension when he asked for the trade. He’s going to wind up making $68.6 million during the two-years he was offered $103 from Houston – 5:05 PM
Harden lost a lot of money by turning down that Rockets extension when he asked for the trade. He’s going to wind up making $68.6 million during the two-years he was offered $103 from Houston – 5:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Just gonna be Capt. Obvi here, RE: Harden
– This won’t be for Kawhi/PG
– Russ/James broke up. But so did Russ/PG
– James from here
– Marcus Morris is from Philadelphia
– Norman Powell played for Nick Nurse
– Brandon Boston/Jason Preston have guarantee dates tomorrow/next Friday – 5:04 PM
Just gonna be Capt. Obvi here, RE: Harden
– This won’t be for Kawhi/PG
– Russ/James broke up. But so did Russ/PG
– James from here
– Marcus Morris is from Philadelphia
– Norman Powell played for Nick Nurse
– Brandon Boston/Jason Preston have guarantee dates tomorrow/next Friday – 5:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Clippers are among the teams interested in James Harden but the Sixers are already casting a wide net, sources told @SInow. Philadelphia front office has engaged with multiple teams, looking for a package of players that will fit alongside Joel Embiid. – 5:04 PM
Clippers are among the teams interested in James Harden but the Sixers are already casting a wide net, sources told @SInow. Philadelphia front office has engaged with multiple teams, looking for a package of players that will fit alongside Joel Embiid. – 5:04 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Which best describes your reaction knowing the Sixers will be trading James Harden? – 5:03 PM
Which best describes your reaction knowing the Sixers will be trading James Harden? – 5:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Paul George landing James Harden on his team after advising Jalen Green not to go for Harden in Houston because it would hinder his growth would be straight Game of Thrones level cold-bloodedness. – 5:03 PM
Paul George landing James Harden on his team after advising Jalen Green not to go for Harden in Houston because it would hinder his growth would be straight Game of Thrones level cold-bloodedness. – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So P.J. Tucker said among the reasons he left the Heat after playing in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals was to play in Philadelphia with James Harden. And now Harden has opted in to facilitate a trade from the 76ers? This league. – 5:03 PM
So P.J. Tucker said among the reasons he left the Heat after playing in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals was to play in Philadelphia with James Harden. And now Harden has opted in to facilitate a trade from the 76ers? This league. – 5:03 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are working toward a trade with LA Clippers, the New York Knicks, and the Sacramento Kings among possible suitors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:03 PM
James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers are working toward a trade with LA Clippers, the New York Knicks, and the Sacramento Kings among possible suitors #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With the Clippers wanting to a winning product on the floor ahead of moving into the Intuit Dome (next year), I’m not totally shocked if they land Harden here to build a Big 3 for a short run. Not sure what Philly gets in return, tho. Bet Embiid is furious! – 5:02 PM
With the Clippers wanting to a winning product on the floor ahead of moving into the Intuit Dome (next year), I’m not totally shocked if they land Harden here to build a Big 3 for a short run. Not sure what Philly gets in return, tho. Bet Embiid is furious! – 5:02 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Given that Harden cannot be extended after being traded, it means he’s going to be a UFA next summer, when he’ll turn 35.
Barring a complete rejuvenation, I’m not sure the market’s going to be what he’s hoping it will be. – 5:00 PM
Given that Harden cannot be extended after being traded, it means he’s going to be a UFA next summer, when he’ll turn 35.
Barring a complete rejuvenation, I’m not sure the market’s going to be what he’s hoping it will be. – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden, 76ers working on trade as star stays out of free agency; Clippers targeting veteran, per reports
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 4:59 PM
James Harden, 76ers working on trade as star stays out of free agency; Clippers targeting veteran, per reports
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 4:59 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Will be fascinating to see what the return is for Harden. Having him be the point guard for Kawhi and PG would be incredible – 4:58 PM
Will be fascinating to see what the return is for Harden. Having him be the point guard for Kawhi and PG would be incredible – 4:58 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Initial reaction to Harden-Knicks — I still think their long play is Joel Embiid. – 4:57 PM
Initial reaction to Harden-Knicks — I still think their long play is Joel Embiid. – 4:57 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
In a way, it would be hilarious if the Knicks screwed up their best signing in … however long … in Brunson by trading him for Harden. – 4:56 PM
In a way, it would be hilarious if the Knicks screwed up their best signing in … however long … in Brunson by trading him for Harden. – 4:56 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
james harden roughly one to three times a year pic.twitter.com/7QTAl3DJzy – 4:56 PM
james harden roughly one to three times a year pic.twitter.com/7QTAl3DJzy – 4:56 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
James Harden landing with a team besides the Sixers or Rockets this offseason is among the bigger surprises I remember in recent free agent history. – 4:55 PM
James Harden landing with a team besides the Sixers or Rockets this offseason is among the bigger surprises I remember in recent free agent history. – 4:55 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Harden’s basketball-reference page is gonna feel like an acid trip when we look back on it 10 years from now. Just an incredible, batshit crazy career. – 4:54 PM
Harden’s basketball-reference page is gonna feel like an acid trip when we look back on it 10 years from now. Just an incredible, batshit crazy career. – 4:54 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
With James Harden opting into his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to initiate trade dialogue, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team to monitor for his services, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:53 PM
With James Harden opting into his $35.6 million player option with the Philadelphia 76ers to initiate trade dialogue, the Los Angeles Clippers are a team to monitor for his services, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 4:53 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Keep an eye on the Clippers and Suns as potential trade suitors for James Harden.
The Clippers have multiple salaries — Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington — to make it happen.
For Phoenix, they would need to find a third team to take on Deandre Ayton’s contract to… – 4:53 PM
Keep an eye on the Clippers and Suns as potential trade suitors for James Harden.
The Clippers have multiple salaries — Norman Powell, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington — to make it happen.
For Phoenix, they would need to find a third team to take on Deandre Ayton’s contract to… – 4:53 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’ve got a podcast coming shortly on @BallDontLie, but the opt-and-trade scenario where James Harden departs the Sixers to join the Clippers has been discussed by league personnel in recent days. – 4:53 PM
We’ve got a podcast coming shortly on @BallDontLie, but the opt-and-trade scenario where James Harden departs the Sixers to join the Clippers has been discussed by league personnel in recent days. – 4:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
“Nightclub” owners in various cities all hoping for huge increase in revenue as Harden and Philly explore trade options. – 4:53 PM
“Nightclub” owners in various cities all hoping for huge increase in revenue as Harden and Philly explore trade options. – 4:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
James Harden, 76ers begin working on a trade out of Philadelphia — with the Los Angeles Clippers expected to emerge as an interested team in Harden, league sources say.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4653193/2023/0… – 4:53 PM
James Harden, 76ers begin working on a trade out of Philadelphia — with the Los Angeles Clippers expected to emerge as an interested team in Harden, league sources say.
Details at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4653193/2023/0… – 4:53 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Your quick newser on James Harden opting in and looking to be moved #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/six… via @SixersWire – 4:53 PM
Your quick newser on James Harden opting in and looking to be moved #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/six… via @SixersWire – 4:53 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Harden getting one of these when its said and done pic.twitter.com/XEl8egsEKC – 4:51 PM
Harden getting one of these when its said and done pic.twitter.com/XEl8egsEKC – 4:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
James Harden is about to be on his 4th team since January 2021.
That’s insane. – 4:50 PM
James Harden is about to be on his 4th team since January 2021.
That’s insane. – 4:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Remember this when we’re talking about rumours: All the people who said Harden is definitely signing with Houston? Wrong. All the people who said Harden is staying with Philly? Also wrong.
Everyone saying he’d try to engineer a trade elsewhere: Nobody said that. – 4:49 PM
Remember this when we’re talking about rumours: All the people who said Harden is definitely signing with Houston? Wrong. All the people who said Harden is staying with Philly? Also wrong.
Everyone saying he’d try to engineer a trade elsewhere: Nobody said that. – 4:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Clippers are among teams with interest in trading for James Harden, per league sources. – 4:48 PM
Clippers are among teams with interest in trading for James Harden, per league sources. – 4:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Los Angeles Clippers have expressed interest in trading for James Harden, according to a league source – 4:47 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers have expressed interest in trading for James Harden, according to a league source – 4:47 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ – 4:46 PM
BREAKING: 76ers G James Harden is picking up his $35.6 million option and sides are beginning to work together in exploring trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN. It’s expected that Harden has played his last game for Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/GguWgysfNZ – 4:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:46 PM
JUST IN: James Harden is opting into his $35.6 million deal for next season – in order for the 10-time All-Star and the 76ers to work together on a trade out of Philadelphia, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 4:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
At this point, no one seems to think James Harden is leaving Philly, but if he does, there are a few destinations that have made the list, via @betonline_ag – Rockets (no brainer), Spurs, Clippers, Mavs, Heat, Suns and Lakers (14/1 – Perk is out of his mind) pic.twitter.com/TplTAAoW2P – 3:44 PM
At this point, no one seems to think James Harden is leaving Philly, but if he does, there are a few destinations that have made the list, via @betonline_ag – Rockets (no brainer), Spurs, Clippers, Mavs, Heat, Suns and Lakers (14/1 – Perk is out of his mind) pic.twitter.com/TplTAAoW2P – 3:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I wrote this in early June, and while it sounds like Harden is probably sticking w/PHI (TBD), the heart of the article is how much flexibility the Rockets have. I could see them go through a significant makeover, including S&Ts (maybe more than 1)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 3:00 PM
I wrote this in early June, and while it sounds like Harden is probably sticking w/PHI (TBD), the heart of the article is how much flexibility the Rockets have. I could see them go through a significant makeover, including S&Ts (maybe more than 1)
bleacherreport.com/articles/10078… – 3:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the full MLE ($12.4M) – 11:09 AM
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the full MLE ($12.4M) – 11:09 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the $12.4 MLE – 11:06 AM
Some Free Agency tidbits on former Nets from @TheSteinLine:
-Kyrie Irving and James Harden expected to re-sign with Dallas and Philadelphia
-Lakers have interest in Bruce Brown but may not be able to land him. Expectation is BB could receive offers above the $12.4 MLE – 11:06 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
James Harden is the active player with the most playoff wins without an NBA title.
But it gets better: Harden could be No. 1 on the all-time list if he loses the Finals next season! pic.twitter.com/1b3ekMsIqI – 10:24 AM
James Harden is the active player with the most playoff wins without an NBA title.
But it gets better: Harden could be No. 1 on the all-time list if he loses the Finals next season! pic.twitter.com/1b3ekMsIqI – 10:24 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Putting on my predictions hat this morning and guessing the salaries/landing spots for Kyrie, Harden, Draymond, VanVleet, and other top names here:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/nb… – 9:17 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Deadline day for Harden
Jonesy is Hinkie, Finkle is Einhorn
Nonsense about SF
NBA dominating social media
Garfield
⬇️ go.audacy.com/nJdQE4ev1Ab – 6:26 AM
Deadline day for Harden
Jonesy is Hinkie, Finkle is Einhorn
Nonsense about SF
NBA dominating social media
Garfield
⬇️ go.audacy.com/nJdQE4ev1Ab – 6:26 AM
More on this storyline
Sources say, however, that there is strong optimism on Harden’s side that it will indeed happen. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are said to be on board with the idea of Harden potentially joining their core, according to sources. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
Moreover, many believed that the late-May hiring of Nick Nurse to replace Doc Rivers as coach would lead to Harden re-signing. But in the end, sources involved in the matter say, it was a series of silent Sixers signals sent in recent weeks that compelled Harden to pursue that goal elsewhere yet again. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023
While free agency doesn’t officially begin until Friday evening, a player of Harden’s caliber could typically expect to have some clarity about the incumbent franchise’s intentions long before that time arrives. But in recent weeks and days, sources say, all indications on Harden’s side pointed to the Sixers forcing him to test the market before they would make an offer of any kind. -via The Athletic / June 30, 2023