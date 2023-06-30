Jerami Grant returning to Blazers on huge $160 million deal

Shams Charania: Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
One main reason Jerami Grant didn’t come to an extension agreement with Portland prior to free agency was the chance to get that additional, fifth year, sources said. What may amount to the difference of $30 million. – 6:25 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
It was the price of doing business. But I wouldn’t want to be the one paying a 34-year-old Jerami Grant somewhere in the region of $40 million. – 6:25 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good for Jerami Grant. Got his bag (AND YEARS). Another good dude. – 6:23 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The Portland Trailblazers are in agreement with free agent forward Jerami Grant on a 5-year, $160 million contract, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports tells ESPN. – 6:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent forward Jerami Grant and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul have agreed on a five-year, $160 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Portland now has $122.7M in salary ($119.4M guaranteed) but are over the salary cap because of the Jerami Grant and Mattise Thybulle free agent holds. – 12:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Jerami is unrestricted, Matisse/Badji/John Jr. are restricted and the rest are still TBD (though probably not for long) bit.ly/3CUaIRA – 7:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A similar scenario with Jerami Grant, with the Lakers sitting at (10/1), but quite a few teams ahead of them, via @betonline_ag – Pacers, Kings, Raptors, Mavs, Thunder and Pistons pic.twitter.com/r8FARs7UmR – 3:41 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kinda funny how whenever the Lakers play the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, they target their glue guy in the following offseason. In 2020, there were all of those rumors about the Lakers targeting Jerami Grant. Now it’s Bruce Brown. – 6:44 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Clutch Points: “I think you’ll see something of a flood of top players in this free agent market returning to their teams very quickly… Draymond Green in Golden State, Jerami Grant in Portland.” @wojespn on what to expect when free agency opens up 🗣 pic.twitter.com/yUupoWLJCb -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2023
For all the speculation surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers — Monday’s meeting between general manager Joe Cronin, Damian Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin, only added to the noise — there’s been little chatter of substantive movement for the Blazers outside of Portland’s well-known intention to re-sign versatile forward Jerami Grant. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
So, what would it take to convince Lillard that Portland is still the place to be for the rest of his NBA days? Here’s one solution that is known to be a dream scenario from Lillard’s vantage point: Re-sign forward Jerami Grant and add four-time All-Star/four-time champion Draymond Green in free agency. -via The Athletic / June 26, 2023