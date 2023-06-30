Jimmy Butler bids farewell to Max Strus and Gabe Vincent on Instagram: Peace out

Clutch Points: “Peace out” Jimmy Butler says his farewell to Max Strus & Gabe Vincent on his Instagram story ✌ (via jimmybutler/IG) pic.twitter.com/gN3iTQ1uh7
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With Cleveland now totally dependent on Heat’s help both to get Strus and get Strus paid, it will be interesting to see A) how this plays out b) the third team in deal and c) what Heat can get out of it beyond maybe second rounder and trade exception. Intrigue! – 11:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
2022-23
Jevon Carter: 43.9% on catch-and-shoot 3s.
Gabe Vincent: 34.7% on catch-and-shoot 3s.
Dennis Schröder: 32.4 % on catch and shoot 3s. – 10:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s roster for next season currently at 12 players:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Kyle Lowry
Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Nikola Jovic
Josh Richardson
Haywood Highsmith – 9:56 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers so far today…
-Resign Rui Hachimura (3yr $51 mii)
-Sign Gabe Vincent (3yr, $33 mil)
-Taurean Prince (1yr, $4.5 mil)
-Cam Reddish (Vet’s minimum)
Waiting to see what happens with D’Lo & Reaves. They need to add size – 9:50 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I realise Seth Curry is six years older than Max Strus but for him to cost only exactly half the price seems strange when his usefulness and productive over the next four years will be basically the same. – 9:45 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Some of the RFA situations may take longer to play out, but I count only eight significant unrestricted free agents left:
D’Angelo Russell
Dillon Brooks
Brook Lopez
Christian Wood
Kelly Oubre
Max Strus
Donte DiVincenzo
Russell Westbrook – 9:40 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers so far today…
-Resign Rui Hachimura (3yr $51 mii)
-Sign Gabe Vincent (3yr, $33 mil)
-Taurean Prince (1yr, $45 mil)
-Cam Reddish (Vet’s minimum)
Waiting to see what happens with D’Lo & Reaves. They need to add size – 9:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Josh Richardson
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Victor Oladipo
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson
Plus 3 minimums
One more two-way – 9:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and a re-signed Rui Hachimura … all before the inevitable Austin Reaves re-signing.
Productive first day of free agent for the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 8:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
We’re recording a bonus @LockedOnLakers pod later tonight, when the dust settles a bit, but I talked with @KylenMills for @LockedOnNBAPods’ free agency coverage about the Taurean Prince signing. (Note, this was before the Gabe Vincent news.) AK youtube.com/watch?v=7HFJNh… – 8:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After losing Gabe Vincent in free agency, the Heat have signed Josh Richardson and re-signed Kevin Love, sources said.
Richardson gives Miami much-needed depth after losing Vincent and likely Max Strus, while Love settled in nicely with the Heat after his buyout from Cleveland. – 8:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kevin Love was the one I thought the Heat had to get done tonight, even more so when it seemed Vincent and Strus were going to leave. Sensible moves by the Heat to start free agency. – 8:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Josh Richardson has shot 36% from 3 since leaving the Heat. He will be 30 when the season starts. Getting him at the minimum is a steal and is insurance for Strus leaving. – 8:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Pretty remarkable: Gabe Vincent came into the NBA on an Exhibit 10 contract from Sacramento in 2018, worth a maximum $50,000, and was cut a day later. Five years down the road, he signed a guaranteed deal worth 660x that initial deal. – 8:14 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gabe Vincent in three-plus seasons with the Heat: $3.5 million in career earnings.
Vincent’s new contract with the Lakers: $33 million fully guaranteed, per @JakeLFischer.
👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/OjlLg0JSu6 – 8:12 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gabe Vincent tweeted this in 2017.
Now, he’ll play with LeBron 🤝👑 pic.twitter.com/oYNtM3otqv – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Lakers agree to terms on deals with Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince to kick off free agency.
Details of those deals and what it means for the Lakers:
ocregister.com/2023/06/30/lak… pic.twitter.com/OoxJH72j2h – 7:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Gabe Vincent leaving Heat in free agency to join Lakers. Will Max Strus be next?
All the details: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
So far in #NBAFreeAgency…
Most spectacular move: Jerami Grant 5-year/$160M to Blazers
Most value for money move: Kyle Kuzma 4-year/$102M to Wizards or Bruce Brown 2-year/$45M to Pacers.
Most underrated move: Gabe Vincent 3-year/$33M to Lakers. – 7:53 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: The Heat lost Gave Vincent to the Lakers in free agency. What it means for Strus, Lowry, and Miami’s point guard position moving forward. allucanheat.com/2023/06/30/mia… – 7:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers land Gabe Vincent on three-year, $33 million deal, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 7:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Gabe Vincent upped his regular season averages of 9.4 ppg/2.5 apg to 12.7 ppg/3.5 apg while shooting 37.8% from 3 this past postseason in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals. – 7:43 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Can confirm the Lakers and free agent guard Gabe Vincent have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $33 million deal, per source.
@ShamsCharania first. – 7:41 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Gabe Vincent to join Lakers on three-year, $33 million deal sportando.basketball/en/gabe-vincen… – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent leaves Heat for three-year, $33 million deal with Lakers. sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/gab… Still waiting on status of Max Strus in NBA free agency. – 7:34 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Obviously, the money details matter, but adding Gabe Vincent shouldn’t mean letting D’Lo walk. That doesn’t make the Lakers any better. AK – 7:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Gabe Vincent EARNED the first big contract of his NBA career. He signed a 3-year/$33M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers and that deal speaks volumes on his work ethic and his development year by year. Lakers add a great basketball player to their roster. #LakeShow #NBAFreeAgency – 7:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes in the 2023 playoffs:
Jamal Murray
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Gabe Vincent
LeBron gets a shooter. pic.twitter.com/BM4y1NTTby – 7:27 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Gabe Vincent a @Lakers por $33 millones y tres temporadas, dice Shams.
Su promedio de $11 millones por campaña supera un tantiiiiito su salario de $1.8 millones la temporada pasada.
Ganado a pulso.
Golpe al @MiamiHEAT. pic.twitter.com/F1X3i3WIUd – 7:27 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Gabe Vincent: From the Central Valley to UC Santa Barbara to the NBA Finals with the Heat to a reported 3/$33 mil deal with Lakers
3 cheers for the grinders! – 7:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Can confirm Gabe Vincent is headed to the Lakers. Shams first. – 7:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Gabe Vincent is a Laker.
He comes off a career-high season in PPG, RPG, FT% and minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/OxhKg79uf6 – 7:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers have agreed to a 3-year, $33 million deal with guard Gabe Vincent, a source confirms to ESPN. – 7:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent gets his bag: $33 million over three years from Lakers. He’s off to play with LeBron. – 7:23 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
That’s an upgrade for the Lakers, and really cool for Gabe Vincent – 7:21 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story. – 7:19 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Cavaliers are $14.4M below the luxury tax with Caris LeVert’s extension and Georges Niang’s deal.
They’re now hard capped. $21.5M in space below the first apron with 12 players.
They could still potentially fit Max Strus through a sign-and-trade.
capsheets.com/cleveland-cava… – 7:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
With Tre Jones getting $10M/yr and Jevon Carter getting $6.7M/yr, you can understand why Gabe Vincent would be asking for something more than the $7-8M Miami offered. – 7:04 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Nice heist for Cleveland given the $ they had to work with. Curious how they’ll pull off Strus. – 7:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Pistons (linked by many to Strus) trade for Joe Harris; Pacers (linked by many to Strus) use cap space on Bruce Brown; and Cavs (who have talked to Heat about Strus sign and trade) use part of midlevel on Niang. Hmmm. – 6:54 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Cleveland still hopes to work a sign-and-trade scenario to bring Max Strus to the Cavaliers, sources said, in addition to bringing back Caris LeVert and adding Georges Niang. – 6:54 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Niang’s 3 yr 26 M deal with Cavs comes out of nontaxpayer midlevel with Cleveland (per ESPN), leaving some mystery with Strus, who was set to get that midlevel according to one report in past few minutes – 6:49 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
After a call to Caris LeVert, Miami Heat sharpshooter Max Strus will be one of the first calls the #Cavs plan to make. Sources tell cleveland.com that Strus is at the top of shooting-needy Cleveland’s wish list. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/c… – 5:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
There have been no sign and trade scenarios discussed with Vincent (though that could always change). Cleveland wanted Heat to take back a player it didn’t want in a Strus sign and trade and initially balked at Heat request for 2nd rounder; those conversations have been ongoing. – 5:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Where things stand, 45 minutes from free agency, with Strus (likely gone) and Vincent (who isn’t inclined to take Heat offer starting at between 7-8 M). Miami has a little while to raise offer if it changes mind; no indication if they will or lose Gabe: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 5:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
How patient is Jimmy Butler in getting what he wants? Check this out from 2017, when he wanted to play with Kyle Lowry or Kyrie Irving, but in Chicago.
Bulls didn’t want to hear it.
Lowry happened in Miami years later, and now could Kyrie? Interesting.
chicago.suntimes.com/2017/6/21/1835… – 3:58 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Strus a decent player, but we may be falling prey to the different is better pitfall – 3:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
(Updated to address one of the latest rumors) NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 3:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The floor for Max Strus, as you might have guessed, is very clearly the full mid-level — $12.4M next season. It will be a shock if the team that lands him pays less than that, given some of the numbers being thrown around today. – 2:36 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
And today in Things I Absolutely Could Not Have Imagined Writing Four Years Ago When He Was Averaging Less Than 8/3 In The G-League: yeah, I agree, Gabe Vincent is worth more than $8 million. That’s two thirds of an MLE to a starting NBA Finals guard. – 1:38 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The latest from our continuously-updated Heat free agency blog, including latest on Vincent, Strus, Harden, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA free-agency countdown: Sign-and-trade moves with Heat’s Vincent, Strus? Landing spots for Lowry, Robinson? sun-sentinel.com/2023/06/30/nba… – 1:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In the circumstance that Vincent and Strus walk, they have to lean on some minimum veterans to replace most likely
The undrafted developments are great, but they always take a bit to flourish
Just like Gabe and Max did
So will be interesting how they pivot – 12:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I appreciate that Gabe Vincent was good in the playoffs but I’m confounded by the idea that the Raptors are going to run back almost the same roster, swap Fred VanVleet for Vincent, and think that’s a good idea. – 11:46 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Over the last two years Max Strus has shot 37.6% on 6.5 3-point attempts per game for the Miami Heat.
He shot 31.9% from 3-point range in this past playoffs for Miami on just under six attempts per game. – 11:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sign-and-trade transactions for Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent could be useful for Miami to fill out roster if a significant move is then made, say for a Damian Lillard. Such sign-and-trade exemptions could then take place of the mid-level exceptions Heat no longer qualify for. – 11:27 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Pat Riley meets with Gabe Vincent in Southern California and encourages him to re-sign, but Heat offer clearly less than what Vincent would like, putting his return very much in doubt. And Strus likely gone; Heat holding sign and trade talks on him: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:07 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed). – 10:52 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Everyone should thank Max Strus for his 31 points that kept the Heat from being eliminated by Chicago in play in round and wish him well when a Central Division or AFC North team or whoever pays him a ton of money in next couple days. Nice man & earned everything he got. – 9:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Here’s a Heat-centric guide to free agency: Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:19 AM
Free agent negotiations can begin today at 6 p.m.
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:00 AM
The most consistent Portland rumbling around the league isn’t even about Portland necessarily, but the Miami Heat’s patience for Lillard to actually seek a new destination prior to the 2023-24 season. But before that bridge is crossed, and if Lillard never truly wavers in his commitment to the Blazers, the Heat have their own wonky accounting to navigate this summer. After an expensive roster started and stopped its way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and then ripped off a momentous run to the NBA Finals, Miami needs to consider how to improve around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo while standing dangerously close to the second tax apron — especially after Victor Oladipo exercised his $8.75 million player option for this upcoming campaign. For potential external targets: Christian Wood continues to be mentioned by league personnel as someone on the Heat’s radar. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 28, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: Neymar and Jimmy Butler singing “Love Yourself” 😆🎶 (via @njdmarlon) pic.twitter.com/yX24nwZjOs -via Twitter @Balldontlie / June 26, 2023
NBA Central: Jimmy Butler on IG 👀 (Sorry for another Damian Lillard update) pic.twitter.com/3MKp7OLexh -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / June 24, 2023
Barry Jackson: One other Vincent nugget: Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham made pitch to him in conference call this evening. Has good chance to be Lakers starting PG.. Heat had chance to increase offer but wouldn’t budge from 7.7 M starting salary. Gabe would have loved to stay. Damn tax! -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / June 30, 2023
Jake Fischer: Gabe Vincent’s three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers is all guaranteed, no options, for the UC Santa Barbara product to join Los Angeles, per source. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / June 30, 2023
Clutch Points: Andre Iguodala 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Qyc3PwEa3K -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2023