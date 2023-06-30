Joe Ingles to Magic

Chris Haynes: Free agent forward Joe Ingles is expected to reach an agreement with the Orlando Magic, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport .
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Joe Ingles wouldn’t be a bad pickup at all. Older (35), sure, but can shoot the three (40.8 percent career, on decent volume) and run pick-and-roll. – 4:35 PM
Joe Ingles wouldn’t be a bad pickup at all. Older (35), sure, but can shoot the three (40.8 percent career, on decent volume) and run pick-and-roll. – 4:35 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joe Ingles to land in Orlando? sportando.basketball/en/joe-ingles-… – 4:25 PM
Joe Ingles to land in Orlando? sportando.basketball/en/joe-ingles-… – 4:25 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Mannix: Orlando, as @JakeLFischer first reported, is emerging as a landing spot for Joe Ingles, the free agent forward who could slide into the Magic’s $20 million in cap space on a short term deal, sources told @SInow -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / June 30, 2023
After a disappointing end to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Joe Ingles is ready to make a move. He’s put his luxury home in Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on the market for $6.25 million. A native of Australia, Ingles has already signaled his intent to play for his country in the 2024 Olympics. As of now, he doesn’t have a deal lined up with an NBA squad for the 2023-24 season. Perhaps he’s planning a return Down Under for a season in the NBL? -via Realtor / May 29, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023