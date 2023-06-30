Joe Ingles to Magic

Main Rumors

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Joe Ingles wouldn’t be a bad pickup at all. Older (35), sure, but can shoot the three (40.8 percent career, on decent volume) and run pick-and-roll. – 4:35 PM

After a disappointing end to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Joe Ingles is ready to make a move. He’s put his luxury home in Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on the market for $6.25 million. A native of Australia, Ingles has already signaled his intent to play for his country in the 2024 Olympics. As of now, he doesn’t have a deal lined up with an NBA squad for the 2023-24 season. Perhaps he’s planning a return Down Under for a season in the NBL? -via Realtor / May 29, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023

