Joe Ingles to Magic

After a disappointing end to the season for the Milwaukee Bucks, forward Joe Ingles is ready to make a move. He’s put his luxury home in Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on the market for $6.25 million. A native of Australia, Ingles has already signaled his intent to play for his country in the 2024 Olympics. As of now, he doesn’t have a deal lined up with an NBA squad for the 2023-24 season. Perhaps he’s planning a return Down Under for a season in the NBL? -via Realtor / May 29, 2023