Jonathan Kuminga staying in Golden State?

Anthony Slater: Do I see him on the Warriors next season? Yes. I don’t think he’s going to be traded. I don’t think he was being shopped. I think the Warriors – and as we’re seeing in the Mike Dunleavy era – are very willing to have any conversation you’re willing to have as long as you’re not asking for Stephen Curry. They were adamant when a report came out that it sounded like they were shopping him high in the draft that they weren’t shopping him. They’d answer inbound calls on him.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
The idea is to give the Warriors another way to challenge the defense. Paul can run his style of offense with the second unit (maybe igniting Jonathan Kuminga’s rim-running game) and then he can possibly close halves alongside Curry and Klay and let them both sprint around screens away from the ball while Paul probes and pressures the defense in his own way. “One of the things Steph said … I thought his most revealing quote after the Lakers series was that we didn’t have enough variety in the ways that we could score,” Kerr said. “And everything was high pick-and-roll with Steph. That whole series. We just couldn’t create enough. When we’ve been our best, this team has had a lot of good passing, a lot of connectors, a lot of guys who understood how to play with Steph and free him up and use his gravity to slip for layups or create shots on the other side of the floor. -via The Athletic / June 24, 2023
Golden State also held serious conversations with Indiana about trading Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, for a package centered around the No. 7 pick on Thursday, sources said. Perhaps the Warriors could still move the 20-year-old forward this offseason. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 23, 2023
From my understanding, that was an inbound call from a team in the lottery that has registered regular interest in Kuminga dating back a year. Multiple team sources have been adamant that the Warriors aren’t shopping Kuminga around. But continued league-wide interest in his talent attached to an unknown place in Kerr’s rotation as he nears his third season has put his future in question. Kuminga for a top-10 pick would be a mini draft night blockbuster and could make sense if the Warriors love someone up in, let’s say, the Pacers range — Anthony Black perhaps? — but would only further reset the youth movement. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023