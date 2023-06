Jonathan Kuminga staying in Golden State?

From my understanding, that was an inbound call from a team in the lottery that has registered regular interest in Kuminga dating back a year. Multiple team sources have been adamant that the Warriors aren’t shopping Kuminga around. But continued league-wide interest in his talent attached to an unknown place in Kerr’s rotation as he nears his third season has put his future in question. Kuminga for a top-10 pick would be a mini draft night blockbuster and could make sense if the Warriors love someone up in, let’s say, the Pacers range — Anthony Black perhaps? — but would only further reset the youth movement. -via The Athletic / June 21, 2023