Jordan Clarkson, Jazz in talks on a three-year extension

Marc Stein: Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz are in active discussions on a three-year contract extension, league sources say. Clarkson this week picked up his $14.3 million player option for next season with Utah rather than test free agency. More of my latest here: marcstein.substack.com/p/latest-nba-free-agency-talk-what
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jordan Clarkson and the Jazz are in active discussions on a three-year contract extension, league sources say.
Clarkson this week picked up his $14.3 million player option for next season with Utah rather than test free agency.
More of my latest here: marcstein.substack.com/p/latest-nba-f… – 1:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson has opted into the final year of his contract. On the eve of free agency, this can mean multiple things. We go over his options and the options of the Utah Jazz, here. Please read – theathletic.com/4653266/2023/0… – 6:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
So, please don’t laugh at me. But I accidentally deleted my twitter at 4 am (hence the “Hi” tweet) and forgot how to get it back forgot my passwords and…yeah…
So, as @NBASarah reported, Jordan Clarkson has opted in!!! How is the rest of your day going? – 3:55 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
of more recent vintage: Dropped some quick thoughts on the Kyrie-Suns dalliance and Jordan Clarkson’s contract possibilities into our free agent blog, which will be updated throughout the coming hours and days as news rolls in:
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 2:32 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jazz: Jordan Clarkson exercises player option sportando.basketball/en/jazz-jordan… – 2:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
According to multiple reports, Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Talen Horton-Tucker have opted in to the final season of their contracts, while forward Kelly Olynyk’s deal was fully guaranteed by the team. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Sources: Jordan Clarkson will pick up his player option to remain with the Jazz deseret.com/2023/6/29/2377… pic.twitter.com/vuprjR6okU – 12:32 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
With reports that Talen Horton Tucker and Jordan Clarkson (via @NBASarah) are opting in and picking Kelly Olynyk;s option far less roster turnover this off-season than many anticipated.
Plus additions of John Collins (not official) and the 3 picks. The roster is taking shape – 12:26 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jordan Clarkson will reportedly opt into his $14.26M player option with the Utah Jazz, per @NBASarah
Clarkson averaged career-highs in points (20.8), assists (4.4), and rebounds (4) per game last season. pic.twitter.com/41t8XMBimb – 12:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still lots of player and team options to be decided in next 48 hours, most notably Jordan Clarkson, Josh Hart and Malik Beasley:
theathletic.com/4579410/2023/0… – 8:47 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
If Jordan Clarkson leaves in free agency, Walker Kessler will be the longest tenured player on the @utahjazz roster. – 9:13 PM
Sarah Todd: I’m told Jordan Clarkson will exercise his player option to stay with the Utah Jazz for the 2023-24 season, according to league sources. This leaves the door open for the Jazz to extend his contract. -via Twitter @NBASarah / June 29, 2023
According to a person with knowledge of their thinking, they have interest in the Bucks’ Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Nuggets’ Bruce Brown, the Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, the Lakers’ Rui Hachimura and Austin Reeves, the Nets’ Cam Johnson, the Warriors’ Donte DiVincenzo, the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks, the Raptors’ Jakob Poeltl and the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell. -via Houston Chronicle / June 25, 2023
In what is shaping up to be one of the hardest team selections in the country’s history for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, coach Chot Reyes will choose from 21 players. The governing body of basketball in the Philippines (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Inc) has announced the preliminary squad that includes Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee and Ange Kouame, three juggernauts that will vie for the one naturalized spot on the roster. -via FIBA / June 12, 2023