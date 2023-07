Josh Richardson returns to Heat on new two-year deal

As the Feb. 9 trade deadline approached, the Celtics zeroed in on White — “Boston was desperate to find a guy like him,” one Western Conference executive said — but the Spurs, league sources said, had no interest in moving him. White had become beloved in the organization, a key part of its culture. When White held his wedding in Colorado, several members of the Spurs’ front office attended and White thanked his coaches for helping develop him. “Derrick was a guy that everybody in the league wanted,” the Western Conference executive said. “The Celtics were just persistent.” Boston came in heavy, offering Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft and a 2028 first-round pick swap. It was the sort of offer the Spurs couldn’t refuse, but, sources said, the Spurs also wanted to ensure they were sending White to a good situation, to a team that was headed in the right direction. -via ESPN / May 28, 2023