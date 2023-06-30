Josh Richardson returns to Heat on new two-year deal

Shams Charania: Free agent Josh Richardson has agreed on a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Richardson returns to the franchise that drafted him in 2015.
Josh Richardson, guard, New Orleans Pelicans – Sources say the Cavs had general conversations about acquiring Richardson a few months ago, ahead of the February trade deadline. Only they opted to stand pat instead. Richardson isn’t a needle-mover. He doesn’t create much off the dribble and is a bit slender at 6-foot-6, 200 pounds. But the 29-year-old guard shoots well enough to keep defenses honest and is a feisty on-ball defender who could be a rotational piece while also coming at a slight discount compared to other targets. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 29, 2023
As the Feb. 9 trade deadline approached, the Celtics zeroed in on White — “Boston was desperate to find a guy like him,” one Western Conference executive said — but the Spurs, league sources said, had no interest in moving him. White had become beloved in the organization, a key part of its culture. When White held his wedding in Colorado, several members of the Spurs’ front office attended and White thanked his coaches for helping develop him. “Derrick was a guy that everybody in the league wanted,” the Western Conference executive said. “The Celtics were just persistent.” Boston came in heavy, offering Romeo Langford and Josh Richardson, a first-round pick in the 2022 draft and a 2028 first-round pick swap. It was the sort of offer the Spurs couldn’t refuse, but, sources said, the Spurs also wanted to ensure they were sending White to a good situation, to a team that was headed in the right direction. -via ESPN / May 28, 2023
I will have a much bigger piece on potential free agents and sign-and-trade possibilities over the next few weeks. But these are some early names to put on the radar: Boston’s Grant Williams, Miami’s Max Strus, Golden State guard Donte DiVincenzo (has a player option), polarizing Charlotte swingman Kelly Oubre Jr., New York’s Josh Hart (has a player option), Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (will cost around $20 million annually), Los Angeles sharpshooter Malik Beasley (the Lakers need to prioritize Austin Reaves), New Orleans wing Josh Richardson, Cameron Johnson (a pipedream target and restricted free agent that would probably require a large payday and the Cavs shaking up the roster), Gary Trent Jr., Yuta Watanabe, Joe Ingles, Jalen McDaniels and Torrey Craig. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / May 19, 2023