Julian Champagnie returning to Spurs

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent forward Julian Champagnie is finalizing a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated story on Julian Champagnie agreeing to a four-year deal with the #Spurs after passing a late-season audition last year.
“It’s just a product of my work,” the second-year undrafted forward said of gaining a foothold in the NBA.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 9:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
One day after Spurs tendered him a qualifying offer on his 22nd birthday, Julian Champagnie gets more good news, per @wojespn: Champagnie agrees to a 4-year, $12M deal, agents Nick Blatchford and Derek Jackson of @UNLTD_sports tell ESPN. Final year is a team option. – 8:55 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent forward Julian Champagnie is finalizing a new deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell ESPN. – 8:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Julian Champagnie aced his audition down the stretch last season, leading the #Spurs to tender him a qualifying offer Thursday on his 22nd birthday. It’s another step toward the former St. John’s star gaining a foothold in the NBA.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:34 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Julian Champagnie says he’s working on “ball handling” this summer. He also said “tightening up my defense, tightening up my shot mechanics.” – 4:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Julian Champagnie, who was tendered an offer by the Spurs yesterday, his birthday, on checking out his mural at Rudy’s Seafood: pic.twitter.com/krKQuDvqJt – 1:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Aside from Julian Champagnie’s shooting last season, Coach Nielsen said he was also impressed with Champagnie on the other end of he court. “I think he can guard multiple positions, he’s a good rebounder” – 5:26 PM
Tom Orsborn: League source confirms Julian Champagnie has received a qualifying offer from #Spurs. From Matt Nielsen today: “He did a really good job with the three-point shooting…He can guard multiple positions. He is a good rebounder. There are a lot of things there that excite you…” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / June 30, 2023
The Spurs will have three two-way contracts to award, hybrid deals that share a player with the G League. Those are expected to go to Dominick Barlow, second-round pick Sidy Cissoko and undrafted free agent Sir’Jabari Rice, who played his final college season at Texas. The Spurs have expressed interest in bringing back Julian Champagnie — who finished last season on a two-way contract — on a full NBA deal. -via San Antonio Express-News / June 29, 2023
Tom Orsborn: Julian Champagnie on his brother Justin signing with Boston: “That’s my twin. I am happy for him, when he is happy, I’m happy. When he is sad, I am still happy, but… “Yeah, it’s great to see him doing his thing. He deserves it, he works hard.” -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / April 8, 2023