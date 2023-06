Kawhi Leonard, Paul George on board with idea of acquiring James Harden

The Los Angeles Clippers are at the top of Harden’s list. They also reached out to the Sixers this week about a possible Harden trade, according to multiple league sources. You can see why they’d appeal to Harden. They’re in L.A. He could play alongside a pair of stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, so did the Nets. And, from Dwight Howard to Chris Paul to Russell Westbrook to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and now to Joel Embiid, you could put together a All-Star team just with the superstars Harden has broken up with. -via FoxSports.com / June 30, 2023