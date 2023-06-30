Keita Bates-Diop to Suns

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Keita Bates-Diop was my number 1 deep sleeper free agent.
Suns have done an absolutely bang-up job of signing contracts in these first eight minutes of free agency.
theathletic.com/4607636/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/v2W38zMNiw – 6:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Also wrote about Keita Bates-Diop here (bit.ly/4376HUI). Really, really nice pickup for that price tag considering how much space the Spurs (and other teams) had to offer pic.twitter.com/t7IYRBA81Q – 6:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot. – 6:12 PM
John Gambadoro: I will leave you with this before my flight takes off for the motherland – a couple of potential targets for the Phoenix Suns – Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe. Suns are a prime destination for vet minimum free agents! -via Twitter / June 29, 2023
Fan voting for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award will begin today at 12 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET, the NBA today announced. Selected by fans and an NBA executive panel, the winner will be announced during the postseason to culminate the season-long recognition of NBA players’ commitments to their communities. -via NBA.com / May 10, 2023
NBA Communications: The 10 nominees are: ▪️ Keita Bates-Diop, SAS ▪️ Alex Caruso, CHI ▪️ Pat Connaughton, MIL ▪️ James Harden, PHI ▪️ Brook Lopez, MIL ▪️ Tyrese Maxey, PHI ▪️ Cameron Payne, PHX ▪️ Dwight Powell, DAL ▪️ Julius Randle, NYK ▪️ Marcus Smart, BOS -via Twitter / May 10, 2023