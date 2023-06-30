Kevin Love re-signing with Miami Heaat

Tim Reynolds: Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat, source tells AP.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat roster at moment:
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Caleb Martin
Kevin Love
Kyle Lowry
Duncan Robinson
Josh Richardson
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Haywood Highsmith
Nikola Jovic
Victor Oladipo
Jamal Cain
Orlando Robinson
Plus 3 minimums
One more two-way – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After losing Gabe Vincent in free agency, the Heat have signed Josh Richardson and re-signed Kevin Love, sources said.
Richardson gives Miami much-needed depth after losing Vincent and likely Max Strus, while Love settled in nicely with the Heat after his buyout from Cleveland. – 8:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Love is returning to the Miami Heat, source tells AP.
Josh Richardson is also a Heater again, source tells AP. – 8:22 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Lakers and Suns are potential free agency destinations for Kevin Love, per @HPbasketball (actionnetwork.com/nba/nba-free-a…):
“But the Lakers are considered one team, along with the Suns, to be on Love’s list, which is expected to continue to grow before he eventually signs.” pic.twitter.com/2BZAUxFeIx – 11:28 AM
