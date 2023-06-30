Khris Middleton returning to Bucks on $100 million-plus deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Three-time All-Star Khris Middleton has agreed on a new three-year, $102 million deal to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Middleton keeps franchise a championship contender with his return. Player option.
Milwaukee #Bucks 2023 free agency tracker: Middleton, Carter have opted out…Eric Gordon in?
📍 for the latest as the rumor mill churns and deals get done. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:30 PM
Lakers make the list for Khris Middleton (12/1), but nowhere near the favorite (way too expensive), with the Mavs, Kings, Rockets, Grizzlies and Heat leading the way for the veteran sharpshooter, via @betonline_ag. pic.twitter.com/x3wUBFcH70 – 3:40 PM
In related news, league sources say that Milwaukee is indeed in a promising position when it comes to re-signing both Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. My sense is that a new deal for Middleton is all but assured at this point, while word is Lopez — despite Houston’s well-chronicled interest and the presumed threat to a Rockets bid would carry — is likewise leaning toward a Bucks return. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 28, 2023
Sources contend Khris Middleton, who opted out of his contract for $40 million next season, will also remain in Milwaukee and sign a four-year, $140 million deal. However, there are some NBA officials who aren’t dismissing the possibility of a Middleton sign-and-trade. The only teams that are positioned to accommodate Middleton’s large salary are Houston, Indiana and San Antonio. -via Woelfel’s Press Box / June 28, 2023
Draymond Green opted out of his contract, but is widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors. The same goes for Bucks free agents Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez. Russell Westbrook seems likely to stay with the Clippers. -via GQ.com / June 27, 2023