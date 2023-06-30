Knicks favorites to sign Donte DiVincenzo

The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo, league sources told The Chronicle on Thursday night.
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
Source: San Francisco Chronicle
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/axwaWvyPZ6 – 12:58 AM
Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as favorites to sign Golden State Warriors free agent guard Donte DiVincenzo
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/axwaWvyPZ6 – 12:58 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/m… – 6:09 PM
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/m… – 6:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about why Julius Randle is unlikely to be moved, teams being in touch with Nets on trades involving Joe Harris, NYK competition for Donte DiVincenzo & more w/guests @CPTheFanchise, @DanGraca & co-host @DanGraca:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:23 PM
We talked about why Julius Randle is unlikely to be moved, teams being in touch with Nets on trades involving Joe Harris, NYK competition for Donte DiVincenzo & more w/guests @CPTheFanchise, @DanGraca & co-host @DanGraca:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:23 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @MikeAScotto:
-Rockets interested in Donte DiVincenzo ($12 million annually believed to be his range)
-Rockets interested in Jacob Poeltl ($20 million annually believed to be his range)
-Raptors would prefer to do a three-year deal with VanVleet closer to the $90-100… – 3:57 PM
New from @MikeAScotto:
-Rockets interested in Donte DiVincenzo ($12 million annually believed to be his range)
-Rockets interested in Jacob Poeltl ($20 million annually believed to be his range)
-Raptors would prefer to do a three-year deal with VanVleet closer to the $90-100… – 3:57 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Reporting on free agents James Harden, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Georges Niang, Jevon Carter, Trey Lyles, and more on the Lakers, Rockets, Raptors, Hawks, Bulls, Bucks, Timberwolves and Wizards on @hoopshype hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 3:25 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Joe Harris, Donte DiVincenzo and more free agency on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise, @DanGraca and co-host @ChelseaSherrod:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:53 PM
We talked Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Joe Harris, Donte DiVincenzo and more free agency on The Putback with guests @CPTheFanchise, @DanGraca and co-host @ChelseaSherrod:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:53 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
It feels like every single team with the $12.4M MLE has been linked to Max Strus, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, etc. There are so few of these guys, and a cap space team could easily make a bigger offer. Realistically, most MLE teams should start planning around other targets. – 8:50 PM
It feels like every single team with the $12.4M MLE has been linked to Max Strus, Bruce Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, etc. There are so few of these guys, and a cap space team could easily make a bigger offer. Realistically, most MLE teams should start planning around other targets. – 8:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Donte DiVincenzo is 1 of 5 reserves w/at least 15 starts to average at least 9 pts, 3 assists & hit at least 37% from three last season. There’s mutual interest between DiVincenzo & the Knicks. But NYK will have competition from MIN & others for the FA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 7:41 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is 1 of 5 reserves w/at least 15 starts to average at least 9 pts, 3 assists & hit at least 37% from three last season. There’s mutual interest between DiVincenzo & the Knicks. But NYK will have competition from MIN & others for the FA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 7:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
GSW went 15-10 in games Donte DiVincenzo started last season. Warriors outscored opponents by 157 points in those games when DiVincenzo was on the floor. There’s mutual interest between DiVincenzo & the Knicks, but NYK will have competition for the FA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 2:45 PM
GSW went 15-10 in games Donte DiVincenzo started last season. Warriors outscored opponents by 157 points in those games when DiVincenzo was on the floor. There’s mutual interest between DiVincenzo & the Knicks, but NYK will have competition for the FA: sny.tv/articles/rippl… – 2:45 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.7M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M.
This is $30M less than a team with the full NTMLE, which could offer him 4yrs/$53.3M. – 6:07 PM
As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.7M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M.
This is $30M less than a team with the full NTMLE, which could offer him 4yrs/$53.3M. – 6:07 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.5M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M.
This is $30M less than a team with the full NTMLE, which could offer him 4yrs/$53.3M. – 5:58 PM
As expected, Donte DiVincenzo declined his $4.5M PO with the Warriors. Using his non-bird rights (starting at 120% of his previous salary) the max Golden State can offer him is 4yrs/$23.2M.
This is $30M less than a team with the full NTMLE, which could offer him 4yrs/$53.3M. – 5:58 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”
Steve Kerr has known the likely inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo. From the end of March: nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:57 PM
“I always want our players to be in the best position possible going forward. I’m very happy for Donte that he’s put himself in a good spot.”
Steve Kerr has known the likely inevitable with Donte DiVincenzo. From the end of March: nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 5:57 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Donte DiVincenzo is hitting free agency after declining his $4.7M player option with the Warriors, per @kendra__andrews. pic.twitter.com/HjLYc6qrMy – 5:15 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is hitting free agency after declining his $4.7M player option with the Warriors, per @kendra__andrews. pic.twitter.com/HjLYc6qrMy – 5:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Donte DiVincenzo is not picking up his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and will enter unrestricted free agency, source tells ESPN. – 5:03 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Villanova Knicks? 👀
There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/74QKNpxjB1 – 4:33 PM
The Villanova Knicks? 👀
There’s been growing noise among league personnel about Donte DiVincenzo joining Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York, per @JakeLFischer.
More free agency intel ➡️ yhoo.it/3NrYS5V pic.twitter.com/74QKNpxjB1 – 4:33 PM
More on this storyline
DiVincenzo is seeking a long-term deal that will net him between $9 million and $12 million a year, according to a source. His preference is to continue his NBA career on the East Coast. Signing with New York would also allow the 26-year-old native of Delaware to reunite with former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. DiVincenzo and Brunson were teammates on the Wildcats’ 2018 NCAA championship team. -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 30, 2023
Ian Begley: By exercising his $13M option for 2023-24, Josh Hart gave the Knicks more financial flexibility if they choose to sign a player – or players – with the non taxpayer midlevel exception. Donte DiVincenzo is among players in NYK’s radar: pic.twitter.com/dw47ZegWfo -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 29, 2023
Donte DiVincenzo could land a new contract worth somewhere around the non-taxpayer mid-level exception and is drawing significant interest around the league from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Chicago Bulls, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / June 29, 2023