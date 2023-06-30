Kyle Kuzma returning to Wizards on $100 million-plus deal

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are indeed nearing a four-year contract agreement to keep Kuzma in Washington, per a league source. Kuzma was the Wizards’ third-leading scorer last season, at 21.2 points per game. @wojespn first – 6:16 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Kyle Kuzma wanted to get paid. But he also wanted to be somewhere where he could continue to have the ball in his hands, who could be a playmaker, who could and would be allowed to grow his game. Washington gave him that latitude. He took a John Collins-level deal to stay in D.C. – 6:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyle Kuzma to sign four-year, $102M deal with Wizards sportando.basketball/en/kyle-kuzma-… – 6:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyle Kuzma staying in Washington impacts the Grant Williams market for sure. I’ve always viewed Indy as a top Grant suitor, who was also focused on Kuzma. – 6:11 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Wizards boss Michael Winger with the full rebuild … led by Kyle Kuzma and Bilal Coulibaly. – 6:10 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
🚨 Kyle Kuzma has agreed to a four-year, $102 million deal to return to the Wizards, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/rLMIdzzSE2 – 6:10 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Kyle Kuzma has agreed on a four-year, $102M deal to return to the Washington Wizards, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Kuzma took a shorter deal with Lakers three years ago — and now cashes in after a career-year with Wizards. pic.twitter.com/Ox7TQDcb6z – 6:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The new CBA and other factors dried up big free agency money that Kyle Kuzma was looking to capitalize on.
If he decides returning to the Wizards is his best option to eventually get to a contender I figure he’ll be seeking a 2 or 3 year deal with a player option. – 4:08 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Sacramento chose Barnes and the Rockets are going VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, I’m sort of unsure about where Kyle Kuzma might end. Those were the two teams I had in mind. – 8:16 PM
There’s growing momentum that the Rockets will have the edge in signing unrestricted free agent Kyle Kuzma, league sources tell B/R The Sacramento Kings have also shown interest in Kuzma. They’re one of the few teams with the type of cap space to offer the veteran forward the salary he’s seeking. The Rockets are ready to turn the corner on their rebuild by adding proven players who are capable of leading them back to the playoffs next season. -via Bleacher Report / June 29, 2023
Carmichael Dave: Hearing a couple of things: 1. Momentum to bring Harrison Barnes back to the Kings is picking up major steam. Numbers still to be worked out. 2. Houston has emerged as the favorite to sign Kyle Kuzma. -via Twitter / June 28, 2023
The name that’s gained plenty of momentum as a potential Sacramento target is Kuzma, who once thrived down the road in Los Angeles and was nearly dealt to the Kings in 2021 before the Lakers rerouted Kuzma to the Wizards instead and acquired Russell Westbrook. Even with a new deal for Sabonis, plus the Kings expectation to bring back versatile forward Trey Lyles, sources said, Sacramento could have more than $25 million to play with in cap room, according to salary projections provided to Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 27, 2023