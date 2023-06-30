Kyrie Irving returning to Mavericks on deal worth over $120 million

Shams Charania: Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source confirms that Kyrie Irving has agreed to a 3-year deal to return to the Mavs. – 6:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kyrie Irving agreed to a three-year, $126 million deal to return to the Dallas Mavericks, sources tell Yahoo Sports – 6:48 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Free agent star Kyrie Irving has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 6:46 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Free agent Kyrie Irving has agreed to a three-year, $126 million contract to return to the Dallas Mavericks, with a player option in third season, @TheAthletic @Stadium learned. – 6:45 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Taking his time is what Kyrie is supposed to do as a FA … the Mavs painted themselves into this corner, so now they stand in it – 6:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving expected to meet with Mavs, Suns, Lakers, Clippers, Rockets and Heat sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 5:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Wait, just considered the hilarity if Rockets sign Kyrie Irving to be the adult in the room and now I’m the most invested. – 4:55 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving has meetings lined up, but few teams can actually pay him
by @SamQuinnCBS
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:22 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“There’s not a clear market for Kyrie. … All that being said, it looks like Kyrie Irving will ultimately be back in Dallas.”
—@espn_macmahon on the free agent market for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/5t8Po6g974 – 3:59 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
How patient is Jimmy Butler in getting what he wants? Check this out from 2017, when he wanted to play with Kyle Lowry or Kyrie Irving, but in Chicago.
Bulls didn’t want to hear it.
Lowry happened in Miami years later, and now could Kyrie? Interesting.
chicago.suntimes.com/2017/6/21/1835… – 3:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving to meet with Lakers, Clippers, Suns, Heat and Rockets, league sources tell @sportsreiter
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
According to a source, Kyrie Irving is not scheduled to meet with the Heat when free agency opens. – 3:16 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Sources tell @CBSSports that on top of Dallas and Phoenix, Kyrie Irving will meet today with Miami, Houston, the Lakers and the Clippers. Meetings will be in Los Angeles and, in a few cases, remote. – 2:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#NBA free-agency starts today at 5 p.m. Central.
A prediction: Kyrie Irving to Philly in a sign-and-trade for James Harden. Then on Dec. 16, they are traded for each other again after both get disillusioned with their new teams. – 1:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I don’t see it happening. I don’t know how.”
When @RealMikeWilbon joined The Starting Lineup, he explained why he doesn’t see Kyrie Irving joining the Phoenix Suns
@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/YqGe058vgJ – 12:37 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA free agency rumors, trade news: Live updates with James Harden, Kyrie Irving, more potentially on the move
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:10 AM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets summer league roster is official. James Bouknight and Kai Jones are on it. First game is Monday in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/uN24QI30oG – 10:43 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New @LockedOnNetwork #NBA show with @Adam_Mares
– James Harden trade
– Kyrie meeting with Suns… why?
– Free-agent matchmaker
– Most volatile teams of the offseason
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 9:50 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective discusses James Harden packing his bags again, Kyrie Irving probably staying put and hits on some other players of intrigues hours before free agency opens. @WindhorstESPN @TimBontemps youtu.be/wL6nh1JVPRI – 9:09 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Thursday:
GM James Jones says #Suns will talk with ‘great players’ in response to Kyrie Irving report tinyurl.com/4j87vjd4
Bradley Beal sees value in Deandre Ayton tinyurl.com/ndeeamtu
Bradley Beal ‘antsy’ to join Devin Booker, Kevin Durant tinyurl.com/mr2kdsen – 8:47 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant:
Total games played together in Brooklyn:
16
Total trades demanded:
6 – 8:24 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie-Harden swap and we get to see Luka and Harden take turns cooking. – 1:30 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/8weY5ZUef0 – 11:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now on the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving’s future, Bruce Brown, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/2M8MgX… – 11:37 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Today’s Suns presser with Bradley Beal, James Jones and Frank Vogel touched on a number of topics, including Beal’s fit, who’s playing point guard, Kyrie Irving, and more. For @PHNX_Suns, here are my 5 biggest takeaways: bit.ly/46uNezZ pic.twitter.com/NAMmvA9ivx – 9:25 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kyrie Irving gifted a young hooper 40 pairs of shoes 👏 pic.twitter.com/cQzQRaLiyU – 8:01 PM
Chris Haynes: Free agent star Kyrie Irving has reached an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT , @BleacherReport . -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / June 30, 2023
Shams Charania: Kyrie Irving’s agent, Shetellia Riley Irving, will become the first Black woman to negotiate and complete an NBA contract. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2023
Clutch Points: Kyrie Irving has posted 15 stories on his Instagram since NBA Free Agency started, including these: pic.twitter.com/32UYWkL2gh -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 30, 2023