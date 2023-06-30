Lakers interested in Yuta Watanabe, Cam Reddish

From @jovanbuha on playback “A couple names I’ve heard linked to the Lakers are Cam Reddish and Yuta Watanabe”
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Wouldn’t be shocked if when the dust settles, the Lakers end up with Cam Reddish. Though only if someone else isn’t offering more than min. Don’t think LAL will have means to pay more than min – 5:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports
Free agency opens up tomorrow, and the Nuggets have questions in their 2nd unit.
I put forth 25 players the Nuggets should target in free agency and trade, from Delon Wright to Eric Gordon to…Yuta Watanabe?
Check it out!
milehighsports.com/25-free-agency… – 12:03 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Of the 279 players to attempt more than 100 three-pointers this past season, Yuta Watanabe was one of only two players to shoot above 49% from the field and above 44% from downtown.
(Luke Kennard was the other) – 8:12 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe and Mike James are potential Suns FA targets, per @TheSteinLine.
“As PHX scours the league for quality players willing to play for the minimum, Nets sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe and Nets alumnus Mike James (Durant’s close friend) have surfaced as potential targets.” – 11:39 AM
John Gambadoro: I will leave you with this before my flight takes off for the motherland – a couple of potential targets for the Phoenix Suns – Keita Bates-Diop and Yuta Watanabe. Suns are a prime destination for vet minimum free agents! -via Twitter / June 29, 2023
Akatsuki Japan stars Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe and newly crowned B. League MVP Yuki Kawamura headline the 25-man list of candidates for Japan’s squad at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. -via FIBA / June 19, 2023
James Edwards: If you’re looking at lower-level guys, I think Torrey Craig – who has a connection with Monty Williams – and Yuta Watanabe could help address some of their needs. -via HoopsHype / June 9, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Portland Trail Blazers are not expected to extend Cam Reddish a qualifying offer, sources told @hoopshype. Portland is up against a looming luxury tax crunch. Reddish, who several executives believe has untapped potential, would enter the market as an unrestricted free agent. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 28, 2023
