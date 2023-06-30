Lakers plan to offer Austin Reaves four years, $52 million

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to offer restricted free agent Austin Reaves a four-year, $52 million dollar deal, sources told ESPN. The 6-foot-5 guard had a breakout campaign in his second year in the league, flirting with 50/40/90 shooting averages to go along with 13 points, 3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN.com
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
The Lakers are positioned to hedge their offseason spending.
They could generate up to $30M in cap space while keeping Austin Reaves.
More likely, they could go over the cap to re-sign many of their free agent veterans while opening up the $12.4M MLE.
capsheets.com/los-angeles-la… – 4:10 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
For Austin Reaves to get >> the MLE, an outside team must make an offer.
@Lakers will match, so few teams are eager to sign him, unless they just want to mess w LA.
But exec says: “Who does not want to screw the Lakers when you can?”
More @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 3:15 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What will the Lakers do with Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves?
@JustinVerrier, @RobMahoney, and Big Wos talk about why the Lakers will be one of the teams to keep an eye on this offseason.
youtu.be/_HUCYYYYaDs – 12:53 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Here’s my best guess at what restricted free agents like Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Coby White, Cam Johnson, etc. will get in free agency:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/pr… – 10:24 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers extend qualifying offers to Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, guarantee Jarred Vanderbilt
nbcsports.com/nba/news/laker… – 7:01 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Some players who their teams tendered qualifying offers to make them restricted free agents:
Cameron Johnson
Coby White
Austin Reaves – 12:45 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Following his standout season, Austin Reaves becomes a restricted free agent following the Lakers’ decision to extend him a qualifying offer 🇺🇸
Rui Hachimura may come back to Los Angeles as well:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:05 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Lakers announce they have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. Now both players become restricted free agents. #NBA – 9:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
As expected, the Lakers have made qualifying offers to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, the team announced. Both players are now officially restricted free agents, giving LAL the right to match any outside offer to retain them – 9:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Lakers have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves. pic.twitter.com/oLuZyvYKZ3 – 9:34 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Los Angeles Lakers officially extended qualifying offers to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, as expected, making both players restricted free agents. – 9:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The Lakers announced they’ve officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making them restricted free agents. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Lakers have extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves: pic.twitter.com/6C6VD1WRYP – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announced they have officially extended qualifying offers to Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, making both players restricted free agents. pic.twitter.com/13E4mMUeJR – 9:31 PM
More on this storyline
The Lakers have signaled they will match any competing offer sheet for Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 30, 2023
L.A. will have the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception (MLE) to use to try to re-sign Schroder — splitting it up between Schroder and another player is something the Lakers are considering, sources told ESPN. Should the Lakers retain Reaves and Rui Hachimura as they hope to, and look to bring back Russell, there’s also a pathway for L.A. to be able to offer the $4.5 million biannual exception. “I know I could have gotten way more money than I have the last two years,” Schroder said. “I’m capable of running a team and helping the organization win games. And I think I have, of course, more worth than a minimum contract or $5.9 million and even bigger numbers than that.” -via ESPN / June 30, 2023
If the Spurs do pull out the checkbook for a key outside free agent this summer, expect it to be for a young player who fits their rebuilding timeline — perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers’ Austin Reaves or Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson, who are restricted free agents. -via San Antonio Express-News / June 29, 2023