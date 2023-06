Lakers plan to offer Austin Reaves four years, $52 million

L.A. will have the full $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception (MLE) to use to try to re-sign Schroder — splitting it up between Schroder and another player is something the Lakers are considering, sources told ESPN. Should the Lakers retain Reaves and Rui Hachimura as they hope to, and look to bring back Russell, there’s also a pathway for L.A. to be able to offer the $4.5 million biannual exception. “I know I could have gotten way more money than I have the last two years,” Schroder said. “I’m capable of running a team and helping the organization win games. And I think I have, of course, more worth than a minimum contract or $5.9 million and even bigger numbers than that.” -via ESPN / June 30, 2023