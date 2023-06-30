Lakers still interested in re-signing D'Angelo Russell

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
With 8 players including JHS and Reaves, and assuming Reaves starts at MLE of $12.2m, and 4 minimum contracts, Lakers should have about $39m to bring back Rui and DLo. Seems doable. – 7:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just pointing this out, I don’t think it’s happening:
In theory, the Lakers COULD still pivot to cap space. For example, if they were to lose D’Angelo Russell, they could simply sign Vincent and Prince with cap space, use the rest to re-sign Rui and then still have the cap MLE. – 7:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
BEST FREE AGENTS REMAINING
Fred VanVleet
Brook Lopez
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
Russell Westbrook – 7:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’d still expect DLo to re-sign with the Lakers on a short-term deal, but the Rockets potentially missing out on VanVleet has me a little nervous. They’re a wild card in all of this. – 7:30 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
What’s the over/under on when Twitter will correctly handle the apostrophe in D’Angelo Russell in trending topics? (Or is there some “Angelo Russell” I don’t know out there who has a lot of Twitter buzz?) – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
People have been asking about D’Angelo Russell’s market. The reason I pretty consistently keep his price lower than most is that I just don’t see where the $20 million+ offer is coming.
Maybe Orlando? Maybe San Antonio? I suspect both have other priorities with their cap space. – 7:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The more I look at the numbers on Lakers using the MLE on Bruce Brown, the more it seems like the Lakers can keep Bamba or use the BAE, but not both. If they do keep Mo, they probably have to keep Rui/DLo’s numbers a bit lower. Maybe give Rui a fifth-year at a lower cap figure. – 6:38 PM
More on this storyline
Jovan Buha: I’m hearing the Lakers still have interest in re-signing D’Angelo Russell, who has been their third priority behind retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers signing Gabe Vincent likely signals that Dennis Schroeder won’t be back in Los Angeles. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / June 30, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Lakers will use nearly their entire $12.4M mid-level exception to sign Gabe Vincent. Lakers are now $59M below the hard cap with 7 more roster spots to fill. This feels like one of D’Angelo Russell or Dennis Schroder won’t return. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 30, 2023