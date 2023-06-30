Lakers targeting Eric Gordon with MLE

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Milwaukee #Bucks 2023 free agency tracker: Middleton, Carter have opted out…Eric Gordon in?
📍 for the latest as the rumor mill churns and deals get done. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 6:30 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Being told a key option for the Lakers with their mid-level exception is veteran guard Eric Gordon, a long-standing trade deadline target for Rob Pelinka’s front office. Gordon is believed to have several offers at that range. – 6:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The LA Clippers have had a month of guard-related machinations: failed Malcolm Brogdon trade, Chris Paul mini pursuit, Eric Gordon’s waiver, Russell Westbrook’s free agency.
We have landed on the James Harden opt in. The latest on that📥
theathletic.com/4655203/2023/0… – 10:11 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW 📝 for @MileHighSports
Free agency opens up tomorrow, and the Nuggets have questions in their 2nd unit.
I put forth 25 players the Nuggets should target in free agency and trade, from Delon Wright to Eric Gordon to…Yuta Watanabe?
Check it out!
milehighsports.com/25-free-agency… – 12:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
How waiving Eric Gordon saves the Clippers $110 million in tax payments
(By @outsidethenba)
cbssports.com/nba/news/how-w… – 11:16 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
From last night, the Clippers waived veteran guard Eric Gordon after a 27-game reunion. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:30 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
A lot of you talk about Eric Gordon like it’s 2018 still. Yeah, he’s solid. Yeah, he could help any team. But you don’t pay a $100 million tax bill for what he does. No matter how rich the owner is, there is much better value elsewhere. – 9:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second wave of tonight’s Clippers/Eric Gordon news
theathletic.com/4650542/2023/0… – 1:39 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
Every good team should be interested about adding Eric Gordon, which includes most that have their full midlevel – 1:39 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve seen fans of literally every contender tweet about how they’d love Eric Gordon for the minimum over the past hour or so, which suggests to me that Eric Gordon should get offered more than the minimum. – 1:04 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s a lot on my timeline about Rob Pelinka being Eric Gordon’s former agent. That’s true, and it might be an advantage for the Lakers.
That said, I’m sort of surprised that the Lakers haven’t once been linked to another former Pelinka client this offseason: James Harden. – 1:03 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With help of new CBA, the Clips’ Eric Gordon trade is now essentially a Luke Kennard salary dump. – 12:22 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
📰 @TheAthletic
The decision to waive Eric Gordon, the first post-drsft domino to fall for LA Clippers free agency
theathletic.com/4650542/2023/0… – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue leaned heavily on Eric Gordon.
EG was a closing point guard option, the starting SG after Paul George’s season-ending knee injury, and was even used at power forward in lineups we don’t need to discuss right now – 11:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Eric Gordon has been waived by the Clippers, representing a significant luxury tax savings for the team.
The Indy product just completed his 15th season and has played for three organizations — each in the Western Conference. – 11:40 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers announce they have waived Eric Gordon. The veteran guard appeared in 22 games. – 11:37 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Clippers aren’t guaranteeing Eric Gordon’s $21M contract, making him an unrestricted free agent, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/7cPIVjkHaC – 11:35 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Me trying to talk myself into Eric Gordon-Suns scenarios for the 18th time pic.twitter.com/ejec3LwRve – 11:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers are in a CBA crunch (you might have heard about that today!) and were set to have multiple players on/around $20 million in 2nd unit.
Eric Gordon was one of them. Norman Powell the other.
That, in addition to players that need to emerge like Bones Hyland, led here – 11:31 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
The Clippers would save $108M in their projected luxury tax bill if they replaced Eric Gordon’s $20.9M contract with a Rookie Minimum level contract.
Eric Gordon currently has $0 GTD.
It becomes Fully GTD tomorrow (6/28). – 8:09 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Eric Gordon’s $20.9M contract which becomes Fully GTD on June 28 currently has $0 GTD.
If the Clippers replaced his contract with a Rookie Minimum contract, they would save $108M in just their projected Luxury Tax bill for next season. – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
The Clippers have been trying to find a trade exit for both Marcus Morris Sr. and Norm Powell, league sources say. They found neither before Wednesday at midnight and thus felt forced to waive Eric Gordon, because shedding Gordon’s $21 million salary for next season saved $110 million in luxury tax. You read right: $110 million. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer can afford that — more so than pretty much any owner in the league — but the team-building restrictions on teams that stray more than $17.5 million past the luxury tax line are so onerous that even Team Ballmer has to avoid the dreaded second apron if it can. The Clippers are still in that zone even after parting company with Gordon, who appeared in only 27 games as a Clippers (including the playoffs) after LA traded away Luke Kennard, John Wall and a pick swap in a three-team deal with Houston and Memphis to get him. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Clippers aren’t guaranteeing guard Eric Gordon’s $21 million contract and he’ll become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Gordon has averaged 16 points on 37 percent three-point shooting in his 15-year career. -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: Gordon’s waiving saves the Clippers $110M in luxury tax, per @BobbyMarks42 . -via Twitter @wojespn / June 29, 2023