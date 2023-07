LeBron James: And y'all still wanna question [if] Rich Paul is... H.I.M.

Unlike during part of his time with the Lakers, however, James does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Regardless of how the Lakers construct their roster when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James also is expected to fulfill the remainder of his two-year, $97 million contract and remain proactive with maximizing his health entering his 21st NBA season. -via sportsnaut.com / June 30, 2023