LeBron James: And y'all still wanna question [if] Rich Paul is... H.I.M.

LeBron James @KingJames
And y’all still wanna question is Rich Paul is the H.I.M. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It says a lot about you if you not feeling us. I told him less is more it’s plenty of us – 9:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers’ projected depth chart if they retain Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell:
DLo/Vincent/JHS
Reaves/Christie/Lewis
LeBron/Prince/Reddish
Rui/Vando
AD
They clearly need a backup center with one of their final two veteran’s minimum contracts. Starters are fluid. – 8:59 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Gabe Vincent tweeted this in 2017.
Now, he’ll play with LeBron 🤝👑 pic.twitter.com/oYNtM3otqv – 8:10 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
With their exceptions spent, my pipe dream minimum-salary candidate for the Lakers is Christian Wood.
Sell him on betting on himself like Malik Monk did. He can start when AD needs to miss games. LeBron will make him look good. Lakers need a backup center. – 7:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most threes in the 2023 playoffs:
Jamal Murray
Steph Curry
Jayson Tatum
Gabe Vincent
LeBron gets a shooter. pic.twitter.com/BM4y1NTTby – 7:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent gets his bag: $33 million over three years from Lakers. He’s off to play with LeBron. – 7:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Has Jokic supplanted LeBron as the No. 1 “play with him, get paid” guy? – 6:33 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
We LIVE!!!! @PlayStation 🎮🎮🎮🎮 #ad direct.playstation.com/?emcid=or-ps-4… pic.twitter.com/D9dDkgwKx3 – 2:04 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
This is good stuff from LeBron but I’ve been around these parts long enough to remember when Chris Douglas-Roberts went on a funny Teen Wolf rant, calling him a bad teammate and selfish basketball player. pic.twitter.com/dUgEDVMuIr – 9:41 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, I have the Lakers at roughly $100 million for six players (Bron, AD, Vando, Christie, JHS, Lewis). The projected first apron is $171 million.
Therefore, if the Lakers were to use the MLE on Brown, they’d have ≈ $71 million to spend on him, their own FAs and minimums. – 6:20 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FAMU has an Air Zoom Generation cleat PE this season 🐍🔥
@KingJames x @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/8VOZ5XV2uq – 9:33 AM
More on this storyline
Unlike during part of his time with the Lakers, however, James does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Regardless of how the Lakers construct their roster when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James also is expected to fulfill the remainder of his two-year, $97 million contract and remain proactive with maximizing his health entering his 21st NBA season. -via sportsnaut.com / June 30, 2023
“LeBron is not frustrated with AD. LeBron is thankful for AD,” the person told Sportsnaut. “Does he wish that both could play and stay healthy the whole time? Of course. But it’s not like he wants a guy to go out there and get injured.” -via sportsnaut.com / June 30, 2023
LeBron James: Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free throws🤷🏾♂️ -via Twitter @KingJames / June 30, 2023