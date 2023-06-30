LeBron James not frustrated with Anthony Davis

“LeBron is not frustrated with AD. LeBron is thankful for AD,” the person told Sportsnaut. “Does he wish that both could play and stay healthy the whole time? Of course. But it’s not like he wants a guy to go out there and get injured.”
Source: Mark Medina @ sportsnaut.com
Source: Mark Medina @ sportsnaut.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
21ST. CENTURY TRADE REQUEST STANDINGS
Harden — 3
Kyrie — 2
Dwight – 1
Kawhi — 1
Kobe – 1
KD – 1
Butler — 1
Shaq – 1
CP3 — 1
Kidd — 1
Iverson – 1
Vince – 1
T-Mac – 1
KG — 0.5
Pierce – 0
Giannis 0
LeBron – 0
Duncan – 0
Jokic – 0
Dirk – 0
Curry – 0
Wade – 0
Congrats to James – 5:19 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
A REMINDER
Only three players in the Top 25 all-time in both scoring and assists:
LeBron James
Oscar Robertson
JAMES HARDEN pic.twitter.com/ztxShk4CAv – 5:01 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
We LIVE!!!! @PlayStation 🎮🎮🎮🎮 #ad direct.playstation.com/?emcid=or-ps-4… pic.twitter.com/D9dDkgwKx3 – 2:04 PM
We LIVE!!!! @PlayStation 🎮🎮🎮🎮 #ad direct.playstation.com/?emcid=or-ps-4… pic.twitter.com/D9dDkgwKx3 – 2:04 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Another day closer to officially entering the @Big12Conference for @UHCougars (July 1), AD @CPezman on what’s still to come for the athletics program, both facilities & competitive level. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/ClXAPk7RFS – 12:54 PM
Another day closer to officially entering the @Big12Conference for @UHCougars (July 1), AD @CPezman on what’s still to come for the athletics program, both facilities & competitive level. @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/ClXAPk7RFS – 12:54 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Last weekend, Jordan Nwora had his high school jersey retired (with his sister) ad Benn Mathurin worked a Basketball Without Borders camp back home in Montreal (with his sister).
Plus, Myles Turner is thriving in Italy.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-notes… – 11:01 AM
Last weekend, Jordan Nwora had his high school jersey retired (with his sister) ad Benn Mathurin worked a Basketball Without Borders camp back home in Montreal (with his sister).
Plus, Myles Turner is thriving in Italy.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-notes… – 11:01 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
This is good stuff from LeBron but I’ve been around these parts long enough to remember when Chris Douglas-Roberts went on a funny Teen Wolf rant, calling him a bad teammate and selfish basketball player. pic.twitter.com/dUgEDVMuIr – 9:41 AM
This is good stuff from LeBron but I’ve been around these parts long enough to remember when Chris Douglas-Roberts went on a funny Teen Wolf rant, calling him a bad teammate and selfish basketball player. pic.twitter.com/dUgEDVMuIr – 9:41 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
Bruce Brown is a dream MLE target. My pipe dream BAE target would be Seth Curry.
I obviously think he makes more, but damn it, just once, it would be nice to see a LeBron Lakers team with a knockdown movement shooter. – 6:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Right now, I have the Lakers at roughly $100 million for six players (Bron, AD, Vando, Christie, JHS, Lewis). The projected first apron is $171 million.
Therefore, if the Lakers were to use the MLE on Brown, they’d have ≈ $71 million to spend on him, their own FAs and minimums. – 6:20 PM
Right now, I have the Lakers at roughly $100 million for six players (Bron, AD, Vando, Christie, JHS, Lewis). The projected first apron is $171 million.
Therefore, if the Lakers were to use the MLE on Brown, they’d have ≈ $71 million to spend on him, their own FAs and minimums. – 6:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 9:50 AM
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 9:50 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
FAMU has an Air Zoom Generation cleat PE this season 🐍🔥
@KingJames x @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/8VOZ5XV2uq – 9:33 AM
FAMU has an Air Zoom Generation cleat PE this season 🐍🔥
@KingJames x @FAMU_FB pic.twitter.com/8VOZ5XV2uq – 9:33 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 10:02 PM
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 10:02 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 9:47 PM
Hosting my next live chat for Dunc’d On Prime subscribers tomorrow at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on our Discord server
To get access (and many other features, including six ad-free podcasts per week), subscribe to Dunc’d On Prime with our Mock Offseason Sale:
duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 9:47 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Lakers rookie was shocked when he found out he was only 7 days old when LeBron was drafted in 2003😂
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/0ZaqCZIXgu – 8:44 PM
Lakers rookie was shocked when he found out he was only 7 days old when LeBron was drafted in 2003😂
(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/0ZaqCZIXgu – 8:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Jalen Hood-Schifino on the social media post going around on draft night that detailed how he was only 7 days old when LeBron James was drafted into the NBA: “I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” – 5:45 PM
Jalen Hood-Schifino on the social media post going around on draft night that detailed how he was only 7 days old when LeBron James was drafted into the NBA: “I saw that … and was like, ‘Dang, LeBron’s old!’” – 5:45 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
“Dang, LeBron’s old” – Jalen Hood-Schifino, leaving that without the context, lol – 5:45 PM
“Dang, LeBron’s old” – Jalen Hood-Schifino, leaving that without the context, lol – 5:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Maxwell Lewis on what his friends have been talking about since he was drafted by the Lakers: “You’re playing with LeBron!” – 5:42 PM
Maxwell Lewis on what his friends have been talking about since he was drafted by the Lakers: “You’re playing with LeBron!” – 5:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
Most points scored against LeBron (regular season + playoffs):
1,297 — Paul Pierce
1,173 — DeMar DeRozan
1,164 — Steph Curry
1,074 — Paul George
1,042 — Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/nJAGxFHwan – 1:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As always, LeBron James hopes the Lakers make win-now moves in free agency. But I’m told LeBron won’t get involved with front office decisions and will be supportive with whatever happens. Dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3PwNsR2 – 12:23 PM
As always, LeBron James hopes the Lakers make win-now moves in free agency. But I’m told LeBron won’t get involved with front office decisions and will be supportive with whatever happens. Dispatch for @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3PwNsR2 – 12:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
Most stocks over the last 10 seasons:
2,222 — Anthony Davis
1,949 — Andre Drummond
1,920 — Rudy Gobert
1,733 — Draymond Green
1,727 — Giannis Antetokounmpo
1,590 — James Harden
1,515 — Brook Lopez pic.twitter.com/gQ36c8e5Rp – 11:04 AM
More on this storyline
LeBron James may be growing ‘frustrated’ with superstar teammate Anthony Davis, and is over their pairing together. This comes from CBS Sports NBA Insider Bill Reiter, in an appearance on CBS Sports’ the Zach Gelb Show. “There is a power struggle going on between LeBron and GM Rob Pelinka… I think LeBron is over AD, and there’s a non zero chance he could get dealt this offseason.” -via Clutch Points / June 21, 2023
Clutch Points: “With Chris Paul’s level of intelligence, LeBron [James], and his ability to play pick-and-roll with Anthony Davis… If I’m Chris and I’m like ‘Where can I [win] a championship?’… To me it feels more like the Lakers.” — JJ Redick (via @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/0EIfLADZDL -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / June 20, 2023
On actions that result in a shot or a pass that leads to a shot, Jokic-defended pick-and-rolls produce just 102.2 points per 100 direct plays. For comparison, in these playoffs, Jaren Jackson Jr. was at 102.6, Anthony Davis was at 106.5, and Draymond Green was at 107.9. “He is an elite defender in the pick-and-roll,” Murray says. -via The Ringer / June 12, 2023
Unlike during part of his time with the Lakers, however, James does not plan to advocate for any specific free-agent signings or trades, according to a person familiar with his thinking. Regardless of how the Lakers construct their roster when free agency begins on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, James also is expected to fulfill the remainder of his two-year, $97 million contract and remain proactive with maximizing his health entering his 21st NBA season. -via sportsnaut.com / June 30, 2023
LeBron James: Sitting here watching Teen Wolf (1985). The last basketball scene when he didn’t go back to the wolf is the funniest basketball I’ve ever seen!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. And why/how is ole buddy standing under the rim at the end to win the game with free throws🤷🏾♂️ -via Twitter @KingJames / June 30, 2023
According to ESPN’s NBA guru Briand Windhorst, LeBron has now put more stock into having the opportunity to play alongside Bronny than on winning his fifth championship: “I honestly believe that LeBron cares more about playing with Bronny than he would about getting another ring,” Windhorst said. -via Clutch Points / June 30, 2023