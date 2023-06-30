Magic guarantee Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris' contracts for 2023-24

The Orlando Magic have guaranteed the contracts of guards Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz for the 2023-24 season, the Sentinel learned via league sources on Friday. Fultz is set to earn $17 million in guaranteed salary while Harris will earn $13 million.
Source: Jason Beede @ Orlando Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Magic guarantee contracts of Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris for 2023-24 from @therealBeede orlandosentinel.com/2023/06/30/orl… – 1:59 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Small trade I’ve been thinking about today: Payton Pritchard for Jalen Suggs.
Orlando already has Fultz and Black as guards who struggle to shoot. Feels like Suggs is getting squeezed out.
Boston has so much shooting they could use Suggs as a defender/playmaker with Smart gone. – 6:05 PM
Other sources say Orlando will keep Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Bol. If so, the franchise can reach about $38 million in cap space by stretching Isaac, which should be more than enough for VanVleet or another veteran free agent. Look for Cole Anthony to be available via trade, as he and Chuma Okeke are extension eligible. -via Bleacher Report / June 15, 2023
Adam Mares: Jokic: my first couple of years I had a good chemistry with Gary Harris…then a slow build up with Jamal. He always wanted to be something bigger than what he was at that moment. If there’s one thing I remember about his rookie year it’s that he always wanted more. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / May 27, 2023
Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray just shouted out Gary Harris, Monte Morris and Paul Millsap and gave them credit for establishing the culture in Denver: “It’s been a journey. It’s nice to finally reach this point and for this to be the first team in Nuggets history to do it.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 23, 2023
Black’s camp initially showed resistance to working out for the Magic, sources said, because of Orlando’s perceived logjam in the backcourt with a trio of first-round guards in Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony. Anthony will become extension eligible this summer and is considered to have a great relationship with the Magic front office, but Orlando has left various personnel with the impression that drafting a guard like Ausar or Black would lead the Magic to exploring trade opportunities for one of Suggs or Anthony. -via Yahoo! Sports / June 21, 2023
Ira Winderman: Magic injury report for Sunday at Heat: Out: Wendell Carter Jr, Jonathan Isaac, Jay Scrubb, Moritz Wagner. Questionable: Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner. Nothing yet from Heat. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 8, 2023