Max Strus on Cavs' radar

If Strus is in play for the MLE, sources say he will be near the top of the Cavs’ wish list. But Cleveland decision-makers are getting the impression Strus will be too expensive and their offer won’t be good enough. The 27-year-old sniper would provide shooting, spacing, gravity and off-ball movement — all of which the Cavs lacked last season.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Heat enters FA with 8 signed (including Vic), not counting Highsmith, Jaquez Jr… Strus seems likely headed to big $$ elsewhere; Heat will need to compete with others to keep Gabe…. Love and/or Zeller could return. And then minimums/undrafteds. PLUS obviously trade options. – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat perspective aside after seeing projected contracts for Strus/Gabe, it’s cool to see the position they’ve put themselves in
Built themselves up through pure work and growth
Much much deserved
Been major parts of these last few runs – 4:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A Heat-centric guide to free agency. Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Damian Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:07 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: A Heat-centric guide to free agency. Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Damian Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:54 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From PM: Heat makes one of looming decisions on Lowry. And bidding war looms for Strus, with expectation now of deal over $12.3 million mid-level. And national voice on why Lillard/Heat would be the ideal marriage: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:27 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have interest in Miles Bridges, Max Strus, Kelly Oubre Jr. and others. But can they afford them? Who else is on the radar? Taking a look at the best free agency fits.
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/m… – 6:24 AM
#Cavs have interest in Miles Bridges, Max Strus, Kelly Oubre Jr. and others. But can they afford them? Who else is on the radar? Taking a look at the best free agency fits.
Marc Stein: NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 29, 2023
I don’t get the sense that the Lakers have a great shot at winning the Bruce Brown Sweepstakes for the same reason even teams with the full $12.4 million midlevel exception for non-taxpaying teams appear to have lost out on Max Strus: Some teams out there believe that Brown will command a contract that requires salary-cap space above the midlevel exception if the in-demand guard decides he is indeed prepared to leave the freshly minted champions in Denver. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023
Enclosed is my Wednesday report about Max Strus and the three-year, $48 million offer that league sources say Indiana is preparing to lure Strus away from the Eastern Conference champions in Miami. The Pacers are projected to have more than $30 million in salary cap space, so Strus wouldn’t be their only move, but a commitment to Strus in the $16 million range annually would add credence to the rumbles I’ve heard this week about Sacramento’s rising intent to re-sign Harrison Barnes. -via marcstein.substack.com / June 29, 2023