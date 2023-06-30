Miami, Cleveland have discussed sign-and-trade deal involving Max Strus

Barry Jackson: Per source, Heat has spoken to Cleveland and a third team about sign and trade involving Max Strus, with Strus going to Cavs in this scenario. Heat would get back small assets (not a player, in permutation discussed).
Source: Twitter @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Our Heat Day 1 free agency tracker continues to be updated. The latest on impending free agents Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In the circumstance that Vincent and Strus walk, they have to lean on some minimum veterans to replace most likely
The undrafted developments are great, but they always take a bit to flourish
Just like Gabe and Max did
So will be interesting how they pivot – 12:02 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:00 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Heat enters FA with 8 signed (including Vic), not counting Highsmith, Jaquez Jr… Strus seems likely headed to big $$ elsewhere; Heat will need to compete with others to keep Gabe…. Love and/or Zeller could return. And then minimums/undrafteds. PLUS obviously trade options. – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Miles Bridges? Max Strus? Donte DiVincenzo? Who are #Cavs targeting in free agency? We explore the best available options here
cleveland.com/cavs/2023/06/m… – 6:09 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat perspective aside after seeing projected contracts for Strus/Gabe, it’s cool to see the position they’ve put themselves in
Built themselves up through pure work and growth
Much much deserved
Been major parts of these last few runs – 4:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A Heat-centric guide to free agency. Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Damian Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:07 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Max Strus would be a great addition for the Chicago Bulls in free agency this summer. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/06/29/chi… – 1:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: A Heat-centric guide to free agency. Examining the Heat’s tricky salary-cap situation, what it could cost to keep Max Strus and/or Gabe Vincent, how this all affects the Damian Lillard pursuit and more miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:54 AM
Michael Scotto: Donte DiVincenzo won’t return to the Golden State Warriors, I’m told. He’s earned a pay raise. He may double what he could’ve gotten from Golden State. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams interested. When it comes to DiVincenzo, he’s competing in this market for similar money from mid-level exception teams with Bruce Brown and maybe Max Strus. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2023
If Strus is in play for the MLE, sources say he will be near the top of the Cavs’ wish list. But Cleveland decision-makers are getting the impression Strus will be too expensive and their offer won’t be good enough. The 27-year-old sniper would provide shooting, spacing, gravity and off-ball movement — all of which the Cavs lacked last season. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / June 30, 2023
Marc Stein: NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / June 29, 2023