Nets trade Joe Harris to Detroit

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are trading Joe Harris and two future second round picks to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons add sharpshooter Joe Harris and two future second-round picks in a trade with the #Nets.
New story: The #Pistons add sharpshooter Joe Harris and two future second-round picks in a trade with the #Nets.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris was a consummate pro with the Nets media. Talked whenever asked and was never a problem. On a more personal matter, he gave me a new restaurant to try everywhere we went on the road. I ate better because of him. Best of luck in Detroit. – 3:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Detroit Pistons acquire Joe Harris, second-round picks in trade with Brooklyn Nets freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:54 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets sending Joe Harris and two future second round picks to Pistons sportando.basketball/en/nets-sendin… – 2:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Two second round picks was what it cost Nets to offload Joe Harris’ $19.9 M to Detroit. Harris’ expiring was easier to move than Lowry’s $29.7 M expiring. Kyle remains option for a Lillard trade or possibly Clippers (if they don’t get Harden) and whatever else materializes. – 2:51 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Nets are sending Joe Harris to Detroit along with two second round draft picks, sources confirm to Yahoo Sports. Nets get off Harris’ money. Pistons get a shooter. – 2:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets would create a $19.9 million trade exception with the Joe Harris trade. Brooklyn is now under the cap, and $30 million under the tax threshold. #NBA – 2:50 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Nets are trading Joe Harris and two future second-round picks (2027, 2029) to the Pistons, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/aJiBWizQP4 – 2:49 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Pistons now only have around $10 million in cap space after acquiring Joe Harris.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Noted earlier that several teams talked to Nets about Joe Harris trades. Source confirms Nets have traded Harris to Detroit. This would reduce any potential financial strain if Nets match a big offer sheet on Cam Johnson: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 2:47 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets are trading Joe Harris and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons, league sources told @hoopshype. – 2:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris was a key salary-matching piece in a potential Brooklyn package for Damian Lillard.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nets are trading Joe Harris to the Pistons for two future second round picks, sources tell ESPN. – 2:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Nets are trading Joe Harris to Detroit, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 2:39 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked about why Julius Randle is unlikely to be moved, teams being in touch with Nets on trades involving Joe Harris, NYK competition for Donte DiVincenzo & more w/guests @CPTheFanchise, @DanGraca & co-host @DanGraca:
Shams Charania: Along with Joe Harris, Nets sent a 2027 Mavericks second-rounder and 2029 Bucks second-rounder to Detroit, sources said. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / June 30, 2023
Bobby Marks: Detroit entered FA with a projected $28M in room. Harris is in the last year of his contract- $19.9M. The trade will become official on July 6. Brooklyn creates a $19.8M trade exception. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / June 30, 2023
The Nets have spoken to a multiple teams about potential trades involving Joe Harris. The club hopes to retain restricted free agent Cam Johson this offseason. Johnson can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Nets will have the opportunity to match the offer and bring Johnson back. As previously noted, those tracking Johnson’s free agency believed prior to the draft that Brooklyn was comfortable giving Johnson a four-year deal worth north of $84 million. -via SportsNet New York / June 30, 2023