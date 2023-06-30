Nickeil Alexander-Walker back with Timberwolves

Jon Krawczynski: And it’s done: Nickeil Alexander-Walker has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Timberwolves, league sources tell @TheAthletic .
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Sounds like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown will both be for a fraction of the MLE, so another signing or financial flexibility below the tax is likely. – 6:53 PM
Sounds like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown will both be for a fraction of the MLE, so another signing or financial flexibility below the tax is likely. – 6:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Confirming what .@JonKrawczynski reported, a two-year deal is done for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to return to the Wolves. – 6:24 PM
Confirming what .@JonKrawczynski reported, a two-year deal is done for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to return to the Wolves. – 6:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Minnesota Timberwolves will not extend a qualifying offer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, league sources told @hoopshype. However, there’s hope he will return to Minnesota. – 4:51 PM
The Minnesota Timberwolves will not extend a qualifying offer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, league sources told @hoopshype. However, there’s hope he will return to Minnesota. – 4:51 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
Taurean Prince’s salary is a good value I feel is worth guaranteeing.
However, waiving him helps toward opening up the $12.4M non tax MLE while also keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
The Wolves can make NAW a restricted free agent by extending him a $7.1M qualifying offer. pic.twitter.com/QbtK82sRGz – 4:53 PM
Taurean Prince’s salary is a good value I feel is worth guaranteeing.
However, waiving him helps toward opening up the $12.4M non tax MLE while also keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
The Wolves can make NAW a restricted free agent by extending him a $7.1M qualifying offer. pic.twitter.com/QbtK82sRGz – 4:53 PM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Timberwolves free agency contract details, per a source… Shake Milton: 2 years, $10 million (team option Year 2) Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 2 years, $9 million Troy Brown Jr.: 2 years, $8 million (team option Year 2) -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / June 30, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Minnesota Timberwolves will not extend a qualifying offer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, league sources told @hoopshype. However, there’s hope he will return to Minnesota. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023