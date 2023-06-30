No extension for Klay Thompson?

Anthony Slater: As far as an extension this summer, Thompson would have to take a pretty obvious pay cut. He’s making $43 million right now. I don’t know how low of a number we’re talking about yet. My expectation is probably something doesn’t get done because Thompson believes, and we know how confident he is in his shot-making ability, that he can go and play himself into more money this year. I’m not sure they’ll work something out, but I think the path has been cleared for them to continue their partnership beyond this season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Klay hit a bystander in the head on this drive 😬
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Draymond celebrating like the Warriors just won another championship after this Klay putt 🤣
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“This man almost lost to Kevin Hart.”
Klay is taking himself in a 3-PT contest against Steph 😂
(via @NBAonTNT)
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Klay Thompson admits playing with Chris Paul will be a “little weird” but he, Stephen Curry excited
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
I asked Steph Curry and Klay Thompson about the Chris Paul trade and Mike Dunleavy’s early work as the Warriors new general manager.
Here were their responses.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jordan Hawkins says he incorporated a lot of movement shooting during his days in high school. Says he’s tried to emulate Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and even Rip Hamilton going back to his UConn days. – 10:20 AM
More on this storyline
Draymond Green: What makes it special is that [Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson] are my brothers. These are guys I go to war with. These are guys that when we’re done playing, I’ll still see and keep in contact with. I’m going through free agency right now. You hear this, you hear that, I’m just updating them on my thoughts like every step of the way I update them. Because I don’t want it to get down to a point where if I was to leave, that… A) It’s like ‘Hey fellas, just FYI, I’m gone.’ And the news to come across your phone and I don’t get a chance to tell you. So I’m in touch with them like a couple times a week right now, just letting them know my mindset, what I’m thinking, what I’m hearing. You hear things and you can’t negotiate yet. -via YouTube / June 29, 2023
Draymond Green: I don’t want it to come down to that if I’m not offered the offer I think I should get [from Golden State] or if I’m offered [more] somewhere else and I like that situation more in this point in time in my life, I don’t want it to come down to like it’s just some abrupt thing, and we haven’t talked in weeks and now I’m hitting you up now just to tell you. So I’ve been updating them two every step of the way over the last couple of weeks on what I’m hearing, what some of the possibilities may be, just to keep them in the loop. That’s our relationship and that’s what makes it special. -via YouTube / June 29, 2023
What’s clear to me after a few days of checking around is that this all began when the Warriors decided that Jordan Poole was an extraneous and inefficient member of their roster. That was the precipitating issue. The Warriors wanted out of the $123 million deal they gave Poole only eight months earlier because his play last season didn’t meet that value, especially given their extreme luxury-tax pressures. They knew he wanted a bigger role and they knew that almost certainly wouldn’t happen as long as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were on the team. The Warriors weren’t going to give Poole away, but they were ready to move on if the right deal came along. -via ahnfiredigital.com / June 28, 2023