No extension for Klay Thompson?

Draymond Green: I don’t want it to come down to that if I’m not offered the offer I think I should get [from Golden State] or if I’m offered [more] somewhere else and I like that situation more in this point in time in my life, I don’t want it to come down to like it’s just some abrupt thing, and we haven’t talked in weeks and now I’m hitting you up now just to tell you. So I’ve been updating them two every step of the way over the last couple of weeks on what I’m hearing, what some of the possibilities may be, just to keep them in the loop. That’s our relationship and that’s what makes it special . -via YouTube / June 29, 2023