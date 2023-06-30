Optimism toward Nickeil Alexander-Walker remaining in Minnesota

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Confirming what .@JonKrawczynski reported, a two-year deal is done for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to return to the Wolves. – 6:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
All signs point to Nickeil Alexander-Walker remaining in Minnesota, league sources tell @TheAthletic. Optimism all around that a deal is nearing. – 6:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Added a bunch of thoughts to our free agency blog: On Harden-Miami constructions, Josh Hart’s future, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s qualifying offer, the Pelicans’ Herb Jones contract move, and the Kings’ Harrison Barnes extension.
theathletic.com/live-blogs/nba… – 10:03 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Minnesota Timberwolves will not extend a qualifying offer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, league sources told @hoopshype. However, there’s hope he will return to Minnesota. – 4:51 PM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: The Minnesota Timberwolves will not extend a qualifying offer to Nickeil Alexander-Walker, league sources told @hoopshype. However, there’s hope he will return to Minnesota. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / June 29, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: Taurean Prince’s salary is a good value I feel is worth guaranteeing. However, waiving him helps toward opening up the $12.4M non tax MLE while also keeping Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Wolves can make NAW a restricted free agent by extending him a $7.1M qualifying offer. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / June 29, 2023
Michael Grange: Team commitments remain intact. Fernandez coached Jamal Murray in Denver and health permitting there is some optimism the Nuggets star will join a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Luguentz Dort and RJ Barrett, among others at @FIBAWC -via Twitter @michaelgrange / June 27, 2023