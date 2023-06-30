Pacers willing to offer Bruce Brown over $20 million per year?

If Brown were to return to the Nuggets, he’d be eligible for a four-year, $50 million-plus deal. But there’s been plenty of word in recent days that the Indiana Pacers could be the team that slaps a lucrative deal worth over $20 million annually for Brown, sources said.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bruce Brown is considered the top free agent target for the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Timberwolves and Lakers, per @JakeLFischer.
Sources say the Pacers could offer a deal worth over $20 million annually for Brown. pic.twitter.com/ddLkqQCNXV – 3:09 PM
Bruce Brown is considered the top free agent target for the Cavaliers, Mavericks, Timberwolves and Lakers, per @JakeLFischer.
Sources say the Pacers could offer a deal worth over $20 million annually for Brown. pic.twitter.com/ddLkqQCNXV – 3:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
ICYMI, last night’s show where I made the following predictions:
1. James Harden to LAC
2. Damian Lillard to PHI
3. Bruce Brown to IND
4. One small addition to DEN
youtube.com/live/cyO9DyPN-… – 1:48 PM
ICYMI, last night’s show where I made the following predictions:
1. James Harden to LAC
2. Damian Lillard to PHI
3. Bruce Brown to IND
4. One small addition to DEN
youtube.com/live/cyO9DyPN-… – 1:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Per @JakeLFischer: Pacers could be considering a deal worth more than $20M annually for Bruce Brown.
Also mentions in his latest notebook that both Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas have registered some level of interest in trading for Monte Morris.
sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:43 PM
Per @JakeLFischer: Pacers could be considering a deal worth more than $20M annually for Bruce Brown.
Also mentions in his latest notebook that both Tim Connelly and Arturas Karnisovas have registered some level of interest in trading for Monte Morris.
sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:43 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Our final pre-free agency notebook is live @YahooSports, featuring a full breakdown of what broke down between James Harden and the Sixers; plus details on Bruce Brown, Strus, Kuzma, Lakers, Suns and everything in between: sports.yahoo.com/2023-nba-free-… – 1:21 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Poll for Nuggets fans: if Bruce Brown departs, which player would you target to replace him? – 1:16 PM
Poll for Nuggets fans: if Bruce Brown departs, which player would you target to replace him? – 1:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Bruce Brown to meet with Knicks, Lakers, Mavs, Rockets, Pacers early in free agency, per sources. More on that and other Knicks and Nets notes here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:02 PM
Bruce Brown to meet with Knicks, Lakers, Mavs, Rockets, Pacers early in free agency, per sources. More on that and other Knicks and Nets notes here: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 1:02 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
New from @KellyIko:
-Rockets meeting with free agents Dillon Brooks and Brook Lopez at the start of free agency
-They expect to also meet with Bruce Brown and Kyrie Irving
-They hope to meet with Fred VanVleet
-Meeting with forward Kyle Kuzma is also a possibility
-KJ Martin… – 11:48 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Predicting that we get final Bruce Brown decision tonight or tomorrow. Sounds like he’s going to take his time with this, as he should.
Ultimately, I think it will be Indiana, especially after they traded Chris Duarte. – 11:28 AM
Predicting that we get final Bruce Brown decision tonight or tomorrow. Sounds like he’s going to take his time with this, as he should.
Ultimately, I think it will be Indiana, especially after they traded Chris Duarte. – 11:28 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Teams interested in signing Bruce Brown, per @IanBegley:
Knicks
Lakers
Mavericks
Pacers
Rockets
A potential bidding war looms for Brown’s services. pic.twitter.com/VRTlsuMvkn – 11:08 AM
Teams interested in signing Bruce Brown, per @IanBegley:
Knicks
Lakers
Mavericks
Pacers
Rockets
A potential bidding war looms for Brown’s services. pic.twitter.com/VRTlsuMvkn – 11:08 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Bruce Brown is also meeting with the Lakers early in the free agency period, per SNY sources. – 11:01 AM
Bruce Brown is also meeting with the Lakers early in the free agency period, per SNY sources. – 11:01 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Free agent Bruce Brown is expected to meet with the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Mavericks at the start of free agency, per SNY sources. – 10:35 AM
Free agent Bruce Brown is expected to meet with the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Mavericks at the start of free agency, per SNY sources. – 10:35 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/8weY5ZUef0 – 11:39 PM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
It’s NBA Free Agency Eve! I discussed James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, the Bruce Brown rumor mill, and much more.
Also made Denver Nuggets Free Agency predictions.
Audio
spreaker.com/user/milehighs…
YouTube
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/8weY5ZUef0 – 11:39 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now on the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving’s future, Bruce Brown, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/2M8MgX… – 11:37 PM
New Mismatch out now on the James Harden situation, Kyrie Irving’s future, Bruce Brown, and more. open.spotify.com/episode/2M8MgX… – 11:37 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
looking for an nba team that bruce brown does *not* fit on pic.twitter.com/UzeHo9Ylof – 10:24 PM
looking for an nba team that bruce brown does *not* fit on pic.twitter.com/UzeHo9Ylof – 10:24 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
NBA matters are especially fluid this time of year — as James Harden’s opt-in in Philly just showed us — and league sources say A) Indiana is a new team to watch in the pursuit of Denver’s Bruce Brown and B) Indiana should NOT automatically be deemed Max Strus’ landing spot. – 9:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/5p8whJJ9Yn – 9:04 PM
One hour from now!
Let’s have fun with all of this Free Agency and Trade SLOP.
Sharing official predictions on James Harden, Bruce Brown, what the Nuggets do, and much more.
youtube.com/watch?v=cyO9Dy… pic.twitter.com/5p8whJJ9Yn – 9:04 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Mo Bamba practicó con @Lakers hoy, se duchó y acto seguido, lo despidieron.
Parece que Los Ángeles quiere traer a alguien para su excepción media.
¿Bruce Brown? Veremos. pic.twitter.com/uYHPRUBgDq – 6:58 PM
Mo Bamba practicó con @Lakers hoy, se duchó y acto seguido, lo despidieron.
Parece que Los Ángeles quiere traer a alguien para su excepción media.
¿Bruce Brown? Veremos. pic.twitter.com/uYHPRUBgDq – 6:58 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If Brook Lopez is there for the taking and willing to accept what the Lakers are offering, I’d definitely make that move over bringing in Bruce Brown. I think the team would get more out of Lopez, who can do quite a bit on both ends. – 5:55 PM
If Brook Lopez is there for the taking and willing to accept what the Lakers are offering, I’d definitely make that move over bringing in Bruce Brown. I think the team would get more out of Lopez, who can do quite a bit on both ends. – 5:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will allow the Lakers to equip themselves with the full $12.4 million mid-level to target an impact player like Bruce Brown or Brook Lopez when free agency opens on Friday, sources told ESPN tinyurl.com/4sty7yhv – 5:31 PM
New story: Parting ways with Mo Bamba and Malik Beasley will allow the Lakers to equip themselves with the full $12.4 million mid-level to target an impact player like Bruce Brown or Brook Lopez when free agency opens on Friday, sources told ESPN tinyurl.com/4sty7yhv – 5:31 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Our new episode of ‘No Cap Room’ on @Balldontlie with @YourManDevine has a long riff on the James Harden opt-in-and-trade Clippers developments, plus a ton of details on FVV, DDV, Strus, Bruce Brown and a whole lot more:
🍎: apple.co/435HMAN
✳️: spoti.fi/3r7yM0C – 5:06 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Bruce Brown “intends to meet” with the Mavs as free agency opens.
Brown has not ruled out returning to the Nuggets, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/BrNz4OiqCj – 4:44 PM
Bruce Brown “intends to meet” with the Mavs as free agency opens.
Brown has not ruled out returning to the Nuggets, per @espn_macmahon. pic.twitter.com/BrNz4OiqCj – 4:44 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M. – 4:08 PM
Sources: Bruce Brown intends to meet with the Mavs soon after the opening of free agency. Brown is expected to have several suitors and has not ruled out a return to Denver despite the financial constraints. His market is $12.4M midlevel but Nuggets are limited to $7.8M. – 4:08 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Bagley: Bruce Brown is also meeting with the Lakers early in the free agency period, per SNY sources. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 30, 2023
Ian Bagley: Free agent Bruce Brown is expected to meet with the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Mavericks at the start of free agency, per SNY sources. -via Twitter @IanBegley / June 30, 2023
Michael Scotto: Donte DiVincenzo won’t return to the Golden State Warriors, I’m told. He’s earned a pay raise. He may double what he could’ve gotten from Golden State. The Knicks are one of a handful of teams interested. When it comes to DiVincenzo, he’s competing in this market for similar money from mid-level exception teams with Bruce Brown and maybe Max Strus. -via HoopsHype / June 30, 2023